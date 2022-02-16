Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground at North Coast Repertory Theatre
Solana Beach, CA, February 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- North Coast Repertory Theatre presents John Rubinstein in Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground 1962 - and less than two years after leaving office, Dwight Eisenhower learns that a poll of historians has ranked him #22 of 35 on the list of presidents. Reflecting on his life and work, Eisenhower confronts his place in history. Filled with humor, pathos, and insights about America’s rich and complex history, "Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground" asks provocative questions that are as pertinent now as they were sixty years ago. Perhaps more.
Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground will play March 14, 2022 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $20. To purchase tickets call 858-481-1055 or visit their website.
North Coast Repertory Theatre, under the artistic leadership of David Ellenstein since 2003, is a professional Equity theatre founded in 1982 by Olive and Tom Blakistone. Currently celebrating its 40th season, North Coast Rep has received critical acclaim from media and audiences alike, and has evolved into one of the area’s leading performing arts organizations. North Coast Rep prides itself on employing the majority of its actors from Actors’ Equity Association for its high quality, award-winning productions, and staging works by established and emerging playwrights. Throughout its history, North Coast Rep has created a platform where artist and audience thrive through the intimacy of live theatre, recognizing the power of theatre to challenge complacency, revitalize the imagination, nurture the unexpected, and embrace the variety and diversity in our lives.
