Tuesday Night Comics at North Coast Repertory Theatre
Solana Beach, CA, February 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- NCRT presents Tuesday Night Comics. The show is comprised of talent from all over the country with late-night television credits as well as credits from Comedy Central, HBO, SHOWTIME, etc... Rated R.
Happy Hour @ 6:30pm with $3 Beers
Host: Paul Ogata
Musical Act: Haley Blaze
Opening Act: Dewey Bratcher
Feature Act: Lisa Gilbert
Headliner: Don Friesen
Tuesday Night Comics will occur on March 15, 2022 at 7:30pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $39. Call 858-481-1055 or visit their website to purchase seats.
North Coast Repertory Theatre, under the artistic leadership of David Ellenstein since 2003, is a professional Equity theatre founded in 1982 by Olive and Tom Blakistone. Currently celebrating its 40th season, North Coast Rep has received critical acclaim from media and audiences alike, and has evolved into one of the area’s leading performing arts organizations. North Coast Rep prides itself on employing the majority of its actors from Actors’ Equity Association for its high quality, award-winning productions, and staging works by established and emerging playwrights. Throughout its history, North Coast Rep has created a platform where artist and audience thrive through the intimacy of live theatre, recognizing the power of theatre to challenge complacency, revitalize the imagination, nurture the unexpected, and embrace the variety and diversity in our lives.
