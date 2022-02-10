Synzen Antennas Power Prometheus to Simplify IoT Prototyping and Speed Time-to-Market

Synzen antennas and Next Big Thing AG have produced the sensor-based LTE-M/NB-IoT development platform Prometheus which promises fast cellular IoT prototyping. NBT’s Prometheus employs Nordic’s nRF9160 SiP to provide low power cellular IoT wireless connectivity and GNSS.