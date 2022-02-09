Nicole Spiegel-Gotsch of Mavyn Takes Center Stage at the Upcoming Clicks & Bricks Podcast
As the founder and CEO of Mavyn, Spiegel-Gotsch is focused on helping women break new ground in the world of business and entrepreneurship.
St. Louis, MO, February 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- One of the toughest challenges that entrepreneurs, start-ups, and fledgling businesses face is how to make a real break into their market. Through Mavyn, a company focused on empowering women to succeed in their businesses, Nicole Spiegel-Gotsch has been helping start-ups, small businesses, and Fortune 500 clients achieve their business goals.
For Spiegel-Gotsch, this is nothing new, as her career and education trajectory have been centered around advancing causes close to her heart, including women empowerment, diversity, and inclusion. In fact, her capstone project for her M.A. in Graphic Communications Management & Technology at NYU was about Barriers to Women’s Entrepreneurship.
While earning her B.A. in English Literature and Visual Arts at Purchase College (AKA State University of New York at Purchase), Spiegel-Gotsch also worked as a special programs coordinator at the New York New Media Association, where she also interned before graduation.
During the course of her career journey, Spiegel-Gotsch worked as a freelance UX/UI and graphic designer. She also took on various other roles as a writer, news correspondent, advisory board member, consultant, senior content designer, and creator-in-chief.
Spiegel-Gotsch’s more than 20 years of experience working in different businesses and strong marketing focus have enabled her to develop the unique approach clients have come to expect at Mavyn.
At Mavyn, empathy plays a key role in getting to know each client. The three-step process they implement at Mavyn includes the discovery phase, analysis, and client coaching.
Since each client is different, Mavyn can tailor a program designed to help achieve client goals and ensure business success. This could entail various approaches and strategies, including research, evaluation and assessment, prioritizing, action plans, roadmaps, collaborative work sessions, and more.
Spiegel-Gotsch says that the combined multidisciplinary background of her team, which includes marketing, branding, content, and product, has given Mavyn the unique ability to provide a holistic view of each business, including opportunities and obstacles. This way, identifying and addressing roadblocks and potential problems before they even arise become so much easier.
Since its establishment in 2020, Mavyn has already built a reputation for producing measurable results — thanks to the responsive and innovative approach of Spiegel-Gotsch and her Mavyn team.
Companies looking to improve website traffic, implement successful social media campaigns, and boost sales of new products and services (among other things), can look forward to learning more from Spiegel-Gotsch during her February 8th guesting at the Clicks & Bricks podcast.
About Clicks and Bricks: Clicks and Bricks is a St. Louis-based podcast, hosted by Ken Cox, helping small to midsize companies showcase their products and services from all over the US. Ken is a forward-thinking, technology-driven business man. The podcast not only spotlights these growing companies but also seeks their advice about what pieces of technology have worked best for them.
About Clicks and Bricks: Clicks and Bricks is a St. Louis-based podcast, hosted by Ken Cox, helping small to midsize companies showcase their products and services from all over the US. Ken is a forward-thinking, technology-driven business man. The podcast not only spotlights these growing companies but also seeks their advice about what pieces of technology have worked best for them.
