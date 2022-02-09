Nexdigm Announces the Addition of Frank Arcaro as Senior Global Principal Consultant
Chicago, IL, February 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Frank Arcaro is a seasoned global tax professional with over four decades of experience. Before joining Nexdigm, Frank held senior leadership positions with Hollister and KPMG. He holds a Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Taxation from DePaul University. He is also a Certified Public Accountant from the University of Illinois, Chicago, USA.
Frank will assist Nexdigm’s global initiatives (especially in North America), strengthening existing client relationships and targeting new opportunities. As Senior Global Principal Consultant for Nexdigm, he will be involved in developing and executing strategic initiatives to ensure the success of the overall Professional Services, including but not limited to Tax, Transfer Pricing, Transaction Advisory and Assurance.
“Frank is a brilliant individual who has worked extensively with several industries over the past four decades. His expertise across the domain of Professional Services will play a crucial role in expanding our business presence across North America,” said Sam Brilliant, Senior Global Business Adviser.
“I am delighted to welcome Frank into our Nexdigm Family! I am certain his rich experience will help him drive the next chapter of our growth. I am sure our Professional Services teams will greatly benefit from Frank’s guidance,” said Dr Nimish Shah, Vice President, North America Sales and Marketing, speaking from Chicago, USA.
