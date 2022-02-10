Loveforce International Releases Two Romantic Love Songs for Valentine’s Day Weekend
On Friday, February 11th, Loveforce International will release two romantic lovesongs and giveaway a book of romantic poetry for Valentine's Day weekend as part of its Love Song February.
Santa Clarita, CA, February 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, February 11th, Loveforce International will release two love songs in honor of Valentines Day. One song is about young love. The other is about mature love. Another way Loveforce International is honoring Valentine’s Day is by giving away a romantic book.
Billy Ray Charles new digital music single is entitled “Winter Love.” The song is in the old school Soul style. The lyric focuses on a new love that happens in Winter. It talks about how the protagonist knows that this new love will last forever.
The new digital music single by inRchild, entitled “Mighty Love” is about mature love. It is in the Alternative R&B genre. The lyric consist of the protagonist professing all of the great things about his woman and why she’s got a Mighty Love.
The book being given away is both the English and Spanish digital e-book versions of Romance Lives. The book is a collaboration between two authors Mark Wilkins and The Prophet of Life. It consists of a series of love poems that follow the arc of a relationship from the young, pure joyous, optimism of its puppy love stage through the quiet wisdom of its mature stage.
“Valentine’s Day is for lovers, whether they are young, old, or somewhere in between,” said Loveforce International CEO, Mark Thomas. “We have reserved this week during Love Song February for two of our most romantic love songs and we are giving away one of the most romantic poetry books I have ever read to increase the romantic momentum,” he continued.
The digital e-book will be given away on Friday, February 11th only on Amazon exclusively. The two digital singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
