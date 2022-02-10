TRENDnet Introduces More 10G Switches, Continues to Expand Growing Multi-Gigabit Product Family
TRENDnet expands its popular multi-gigabit product family line with two new 10G switches that are cost-effective multi-gigabit solutions that deliver advanced high-bandwidth performance, ease of use, and reliability.
Torrance, CA, February 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- TRENDnet® (www.TRENDnet.com), a global leader in reliable SMB and consumer networking and surveillance solutions, is excited to announce the addition of two new 10G switches to its Multi-Gigabit Product Solutions Family. The two new 10G switches are the 5-Port 10G Switch (TEG-S750) and the 6-Port 10G Switch (TEG-S762). Both cost-effective 10G switches deliver advanced high-bandwidth performance, ease of use, and reliability.
The 5-Port 10G Switch, model TEG-S750, features five dedicated 10G ports, with a 100Gbps switching capacity. It also supports 2.5G and 5G connections over Cat5e cabling (or better); 10G speeds are supported over Cat6A cabling (or better). The 6-Port 10G Switch, model TEG-S762, features two dedicated 10G ports and four dedicated 2.5G ports, with a 60Gbps switching capacity.
These new unmanaged 10G switches provide a cost-effective solution in adding high-performance, multi-gigabit capabilities to any network, helping to reduce data bottlenecks. A fanless design lowers energy consumption and reduces costs, while eliminating distracting noise for silent operation. Each reliable 10G switch features a lightweight metal housing that is also sturdy and durable.
“When multi-gigabit solutions first hit the market a few years ago, there were very few supported devices available, and the market wasn’t fully ready for it,” said Evan Davis, senior manager of solutions engineering at TRENDnet. “But today, there are many more devices that not only support it, but specifically utilize multi-gigabit bandwidth, such as NAS devices, computer servers, routers, modems, and access points.”
The 5-Port 10G Switch (TEG-S750) and the 6-Port 10G Switch (TEG-S762) are part of TRENDnet’s growing line of multi-gigabit solutions that include 10G, 5G, and 2.5G connectivity products. In addition to PoE+ and non-PoE switches, TRENDnet’s multi-gigabit solutions include USB-C adapters, PCIe adapters, PoE+ injectors, and SFP+ modules.
TRENDnet’s new unmanaged 10G switches are currently available for purchase worldwide. They can be found online on the TRENDnet store, or through TRENDnet’s worldwide authorized distribution network and retail partners.
5-Port 10G Switch, TEG-S750
· 5 x 10G RJ-45 ports
· Supports IEEE 802.3bz 2.5G/5G BASE-T over Cat5e cabling (or better)
· Supports IEEE 802.3an 10G BASE-T over Cat6A cabling (or better)
· 100Gbps switching capacity
· Fanless design for silent operation
· MSRP: $354.99 USD
· Product page: www.trendnet.com/products/TEG-S750
6-Port 10G Switch, TEG-S762
· 4 x 2.5G RJ-45 ports
· 2 x 10G RJ-45 ports
· Compatible with existing Cat5e or better cabling
· 60Gbps switching capacity
· Fanless design for silent operation
· Wall mountable
· MSRP: $239.99 USD
· Product page: www.trendnet.com/products/TEG-S750
About TRENDnet, Inc.
TRENDnet is a global provider of award-winning networking and surveillance solutions to small and medium-sized business and home users. Building networking solutions since 1990, TRENDnet enables users to share broadband access, multimedia content, and networked peripherals for true anywhere connectivity. TRENDnet's diverse product portfolio includes PoE, switches, Industrial, IP cameras, NVRs, fiber, Powerline, wireless, KVM, USB, and more. To learn more about TRENDnet, please visit www.trendnet.com.
The 5-Port 10G Switch, model TEG-S750, features five dedicated 10G ports, with a 100Gbps switching capacity. It also supports 2.5G and 5G connections over Cat5e cabling (or better); 10G speeds are supported over Cat6A cabling (or better). The 6-Port 10G Switch, model TEG-S762, features two dedicated 10G ports and four dedicated 2.5G ports, with a 60Gbps switching capacity.
These new unmanaged 10G switches provide a cost-effective solution in adding high-performance, multi-gigabit capabilities to any network, helping to reduce data bottlenecks. A fanless design lowers energy consumption and reduces costs, while eliminating distracting noise for silent operation. Each reliable 10G switch features a lightweight metal housing that is also sturdy and durable.
“When multi-gigabit solutions first hit the market a few years ago, there were very few supported devices available, and the market wasn’t fully ready for it,” said Evan Davis, senior manager of solutions engineering at TRENDnet. “But today, there are many more devices that not only support it, but specifically utilize multi-gigabit bandwidth, such as NAS devices, computer servers, routers, modems, and access points.”
The 5-Port 10G Switch (TEG-S750) and the 6-Port 10G Switch (TEG-S762) are part of TRENDnet’s growing line of multi-gigabit solutions that include 10G, 5G, and 2.5G connectivity products. In addition to PoE+ and non-PoE switches, TRENDnet’s multi-gigabit solutions include USB-C adapters, PCIe adapters, PoE+ injectors, and SFP+ modules.
TRENDnet’s new unmanaged 10G switches are currently available for purchase worldwide. They can be found online on the TRENDnet store, or through TRENDnet’s worldwide authorized distribution network and retail partners.
5-Port 10G Switch, TEG-S750
· 5 x 10G RJ-45 ports
· Supports IEEE 802.3bz 2.5G/5G BASE-T over Cat5e cabling (or better)
· Supports IEEE 802.3an 10G BASE-T over Cat6A cabling (or better)
· 100Gbps switching capacity
· Fanless design for silent operation
· MSRP: $354.99 USD
· Product page: www.trendnet.com/products/TEG-S750
6-Port 10G Switch, TEG-S762
· 4 x 2.5G RJ-45 ports
· 2 x 10G RJ-45 ports
· Compatible with existing Cat5e or better cabling
· 60Gbps switching capacity
· Fanless design for silent operation
· Wall mountable
· MSRP: $239.99 USD
· Product page: www.trendnet.com/products/TEG-S750
About TRENDnet, Inc.
TRENDnet is a global provider of award-winning networking and surveillance solutions to small and medium-sized business and home users. Building networking solutions since 1990, TRENDnet enables users to share broadband access, multimedia content, and networked peripherals for true anywhere connectivity. TRENDnet's diverse product portfolio includes PoE, switches, Industrial, IP cameras, NVRs, fiber, Powerline, wireless, KVM, USB, and more. To learn more about TRENDnet, please visit www.trendnet.com.
Contact
TRENDnetContact
Emily Chae
310-961-5447
www.trendnet.com
Emily Chae
310-961-5447
www.trendnet.com
Categories