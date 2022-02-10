Axiomtek’s NA592 - An Intel® Xeon®-Based 1U Rackmount Network Appliance With Up to 26 LAN Ports
Designed to deliver scalability, reliability and security, the NA592 is suitable for SD-WAN, next-generation firewall (NGFW), unified threat management (UTM), WAN optimization, and other network security applications.
City of Industry, CA, February 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Axiomtek, a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative and reliable high performance industrial computer products, is proud to introduce the NA592, its 1U rackmount network appliance platform powered by the Intel® Xeon® W-1200 or 10th generation Intel® Core™ processor (code name: Comet Lake) with the Intel® W480E chipset. It comes with eight GbE LAN ports and two SFP ports with Intel® Ethernet Controller I350-AM4 and I350-AM2 for on-board access to Intel® Virtualization Technology for Connectivity (VT-c) featuring on-chip QoS, Traffic Management, and SR-IOV. Its LAN module slots support 1GbE/10GbE/25GbE/40GbE/Fiber/Copper interfaces. The NA592 is ideal for SD-WAN, next-generation firewall (NGFW), unified threat management (UTM), WAN optimization and other network security applications.
Among its rich features, the NA592 has four DDR4 2933MHz ECC/non-ECC UDIMM slots with 128GB of system memory. It has 2-pair LAN Bypass functions and supports BIOS console redirection. The system’s two optional NIC module slots and the AX98621 I/O board manages large networks and provides customization options. The NA592 supports up to 26 LAN ports.
“The NA592 leverages higher processor core counts to deliver breakthrough performance for network applications. It offers network bypass support, redundant power supply, and TPM 2.0,” says Joyce Wu, product manager of the Network Appliance Division at Axiomtek. “The NA592 is expandable with an optional PCIe x8 slot, an M.2 Key E 2230 slot, an M.2 Key M 2242/2280 slot, a PCIe Mini Card slot, and a nano SIM socket. It is designed to offer true customer value."
For more product information, please visit at us.axiomtek.com or contact them at solutions@axiomtek.com.
About Axiomtek
Axiomtek designs and manufactures a wide range of industrial computer solutions such as single board computers, embedded systems, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks.
Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, California. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration, logistics and a wide range of services including design assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s eastern location, has added a high level of expertise in COTS integration, design engineering, and value-added services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities.
