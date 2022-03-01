Sprizzer, the Spritz Making Machine for Home Parties, Will be Launched on Kickstarter Next March
Sprizzer is the first consumer Spritz machine for home parties, made in Italy and incredibly easy to use. Just by pulling a lever the ingredients of Spritz come out in perfect proportions to make the famous Italian aperitif that is becoming popular all over the world.
Treviso, Italy, March 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Sprizzer will be launched on the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter in March: the machine to create a perfect Spritz directly in the glass in a simple and fast way, with a 40% discount on launch day. Over 4,500 people have already booked.
With Sprizzer, just by pulling a lever, the ingredients of Spritz (prosecco wine, bitter and soda) come out in perfect proportions to make the famous Italian aperitif that is becoming popular all over the world.
At parties it is often complicated to prepare cocktails: they take time, energy and are messy. For this reason many people prefer to offer more simply wine and beer.
With Sprizzer everything is simple: it can be used by the host to prepare many spritzes in a few minutes, but it is much more fun if it is left at the disposal of its guests, self-service.
Sprizzer was tested during 2021: people were thrilled to be able to drink Spritz even at house parties and very much amused by the Sprizzer operation.
“We invented and patented Sprizzer in 2012 in Treviso (Venice area, Italy), the land of Prosecco,” says Gianluca Marcassa, one of the creators “and we manufactured it in small quantities for bars and restaurants. We have now developed a new model to be produced on a large scale for domestic use."
Sprizzer is very simple to use just filling the 3 liquid containers with prosecco, bitter and soda and leave it at the disposal of the guests who can create a Spritz directly in their glass in few seconds.
It does not require electricity, so it can be used anywhere in the house, in the backyard, camping and in any indoor and outdoor situation.
Sprizzer does not use pods, capsules and other single-serving consumer products. It is therefore eco-friendly because it avoids the production of waste; using it is unexpensive because it does not bind to the purchase of expensive refills authorized by the manufacturer.
Compared to the premixed products available on the market, Sprizzer allows each person to fill it with good quality wine, their favorite bitter and most loved soda, with the confidence of knowing which ingredients they used.
Sprizzer is a 100% made in Italy product: designed in Treviso and made only with Italian suppliers (EU materials).
Specifications:
- It does not require electricity.
- It can be used anywhere in the house, in the garden, camping and any indoor / outdoor situation
- The liquid containers can be refilled repeatedly during the party, without interrupting the use of Sprizzer
- The liquid containers have different volumes so that they empty at the same time
- It can be easily carried anywhere the dedicated bag (optional)
- It is easy to wash, by hand and dishwasher
- Easy to disassemble and store
- 100% designed and made in Italy
The pandemic has made people rediscover the joy of getting together in small groups and today Sprizzer can enter all homes with the crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, starting in March 2022.
It is possible to pre-register on www.sprizzer.net website to take advantage of the 40% discount on launch day. (4,500 pre-registered so far)
Press Kit on: https://shorturl.at/cmvD6
Launch video:https://youtu.be/VjUVCq8xmmg
Contacts
Matteo Calandriello (co-founder, communication&marketing)
email: matteo@sprizzer.it
Gianluca Marcassa (co-founder and CEO)
email: gianluca@sprizzer.it
https://www.sprizzer.net
https://www.facebook.com/SprizzerWorld/
