Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The Dirt We Hide" by Sophie Haworth
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "The Dirt We Hide" – Young Adult fiction by Sophie Haworth.
Oxford, United Kingdom, February 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- About The Dirt We Hide
Phillia doesn’t have any friends… Not since she pushed everyone away with her downcast eyes and slumped shoulders. Not since the mysterious incident – that no one seems to know even happened. No one but her, of course, and him.
Plagued, now, with visions of mud and dirt clinging to her skin, Phillia is trying her best to keep her focus on her schoolwork – and not on the itch at her collar or the tickle at her sleeve cuff. They’re not there, she knows that much. Still, she finds herself tucked away in a dingy school loo, scrubbing at her hands until there’s no soap left.
It’s there, in the aforementioned dingy toilet, that Olive finds her. And the school’s busybody is more than curious to discover what has led to the strange turn in Phillia’s life.
Phillia, however, endeavours to ignore what happened to her – despite Olive’s persistent friendship and concerned glances. It’s these concerned glances that make secrets weigh heavy – and memories weigh heavier.
Sooner or later something is going to give.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon:
Paperback / Hardback (194 pages)
Dimensions 14.0 x 1.2 x 21.6 cm
ISBN-13 978-1800942790
Kindle eBook ASIN B09Q22L7ZR
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/TDWH
Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
About the Author
Sophie Haworth is a Young Adult fiction author based in the scenic county of Derbyshire, England. Living with a chronic illness, she finds an escape in writing, reading, and watching a slew of art-based YouTube videos.
Important topics to her are feminism, Pride, and diverse representation within media.
Instagram: @sophienova.novels
Twitter @sophienovels
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Phillia doesn’t have any friends… Not since she pushed everyone away with her downcast eyes and slumped shoulders. Not since the mysterious incident – that no one seems to know even happened. No one but her, of course, and him.
Plagued, now, with visions of mud and dirt clinging to her skin, Phillia is trying her best to keep her focus on her schoolwork – and not on the itch at her collar or the tickle at her sleeve cuff. They’re not there, she knows that much. Still, she finds herself tucked away in a dingy school loo, scrubbing at her hands until there’s no soap left.
It’s there, in the aforementioned dingy toilet, that Olive finds her. And the school’s busybody is more than curious to discover what has led to the strange turn in Phillia’s life.
Phillia, however, endeavours to ignore what happened to her – despite Olive’s persistent friendship and concerned glances. It’s these concerned glances that make secrets weigh heavy – and memories weigh heavier.
Sooner or later something is going to give.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon:
Paperback / Hardback (194 pages)
Dimensions 14.0 x 1.2 x 21.6 cm
ISBN-13 978-1800942790
Kindle eBook ASIN B09Q22L7ZR
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/TDWH
Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
About the Author
Sophie Haworth is a Young Adult fiction author based in the scenic county of Derbyshire, England. Living with a chronic illness, she finds an escape in writing, reading, and watching a slew of art-based YouTube videos.
Important topics to her are feminism, Pride, and diverse representation within media.
Instagram: @sophienova.novels
Twitter @sophienovels
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact
Michael Terence PublishingContact
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Categories