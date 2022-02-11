I WANT A BELT: Celebrating 1 Year in Business, Continuing a Much Longer Legacy

One year ago, small businesses across America were struggling. But despite the economic conditions, Nathan DiPietro started his leather belt business (I WANT A BELT). In entering the world of leather, he was carrying on a legacy that had begun decades earlier when his great-grandfather immigrated to America in search of a better life. The company is celebrating one year as the legacy continues.