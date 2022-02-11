BEST Welcomes Their New Director of Business Development & Training
Kevin A. Nourizadeh, JD, LL.M. has recently joined Broker Educational Sales & Training, Inc. (BEST) as their Director of Business Development & Training.
New Port Richey, FL, February 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Broker Educational, Sales & Training, Inc. (BEST) is pleased to announce that Kevin A. Nourizadeh has recently joined as their Director of Business Development & Training. In this role he will be seeking to expand BEST’s continuing education programs to a broad range of financial services companies, investment companies, insurance companies and professional designation providers. In addition, he will be a presenter of BEST’s continuing education programs via live as well as virtual formats.
Kevin came to BEST after a 20 year career at Nationwide Financial as their Regional Vice President covering the South Florida wirehouse and bank channels. There he was tasked to increase the sales production of their annuity products. With his tax law background, he incorporated this knowledge when working with advisors in helping to find solutions to retirement planning and estate planning concerns of their clients.
Prior to Nationwide, Kevin was a Brokerage Director for The Barrett Companies Inc. In this capacity, he sought to educate financial professionals in the areas of life insurance and long term care insurance in order to facilitate the sale of these products to their clients.
Kevin holds a bachelor’s degree from Muhlenberg College, a law degree (JD) from the University of Bridgeport School of Law and a master’s degree in taxation (LL.M.) from the University of Miami School of Law. He maintains his bar licenses in Florida and Connecticut, as well as an insurance license in Florida. In addition, he is working on completing his ChFC designation.
Kevin came to BEST after a 20 year career at Nationwide Financial as their Regional Vice President covering the South Florida wirehouse and bank channels. There he was tasked to increase the sales production of their annuity products. With his tax law background, he incorporated this knowledge when working with advisors in helping to find solutions to retirement planning and estate planning concerns of their clients.
Prior to Nationwide, Kevin was a Brokerage Director for The Barrett Companies Inc. In this capacity, he sought to educate financial professionals in the areas of life insurance and long term care insurance in order to facilitate the sale of these products to their clients.
Kevin holds a bachelor’s degree from Muhlenberg College, a law degree (JD) from the University of Bridgeport School of Law and a master’s degree in taxation (LL.M.) from the University of Miami School of Law. He maintains his bar licenses in Florida and Connecticut, as well as an insurance license in Florida. In addition, he is working on completing his ChFC designation.
Contact
Broker Educational Sales & Training, Inc. (BEST)Contact
Lisa Marie
1-800-345-5669
http://www.brokered.net
Lisa Marie
1-800-345-5669
http://www.brokered.net
Categories