Systems Integrator Onyx Government Services Rated at CMMI for Development Level 2.0
Award-winning, veteran-owned small business Onyx Government Services' benchmark business processes appraised by third-party auditor covering activities for developing products and services.
Centreville, VA, February 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Onyx Government Services, empowering the U.S. Federal government and DoD to interpret, manage, and protect mission-critical systems and data, announces that it has been appraised at Maturity Level 2.0 of the CMMI Institute's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI).
CMMI is a capability-approved framework that provides organizations with the essential elements of effective processes that can ultimately improve their performance. The appraisal was performed by GMS Registrar.
Onyx Government Services is a 15-year, veteran-owned small business that successfully partners with federal civilian agencies and military service branches to provide vital digital integration solutions. The company’s important role in support of the digital infrastructure of the United States has been deemed “critical” in the interest of national security.
"Being appraised at CMMI 2.0 is a significant measure of the company's effectiveness, growth, and success," said Ken Jensen, Founder and President of Onyx Government Services. "We achieved this highly-regarded business rating based on our outstanding development processes, best practices, and rigorous review while performing project management, systems engineering, software development, and other support tasks for federal government and military clients."
A Maturity Level 2.0 rating indicates Onyx Government Services is performing at a “managed” level. The company’s business processes are planned and executed in accordance with policy; projects employ skilled people with adequate resources to produce controlled outputs; relevant stakeholders are involved; every managed step is monitored, controlled, reviewed, and evaluated to the adherence to process descriptions.
About Onyx Government Services
Headquartered near the Nation's Capital in Centreville, VA, Onyx Government Services is a world-class innovator in enterprise data services and data-driven solutions. The SECAF "Government Contractor of the Year" and CRN Magazine Top 500 Solution Provider offers advanced data analytics, enterprise-level information technology, cyber security, fraud detection, and software and agile development solutions addressing the federal government's most critical digital integration needs. Onyx GS is a State of Virginia CVE-verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and is recognized as a State of Virginia V3-certified company (Virginia Values Veterans). For more information: www.onyxgs.com
Michael Jordan
571-340-3900
www.onyxgs.com
