Seattle Scientologists Brew Up Inspiring Stories to Share with the World
Los Angeles, CA, February 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- In the coffee-crazed capital of the world, there is one positive development that came about during the time you were forcibly separated from your favorite barista. That’s the sharing of uplifting videos that came pouring in from the Seattle area and around the world to be featured on Scientology Network’s popular video series, Scientologists @home.
Created at the start of the pandemic, Scientologists @home is a platform for Scientologists to connect and share how they’re staying safe and making the most of their time at home during the lockdown. Gradually, the series added stories of people getting back to work and returning to Scientology Churches to study books and lectures by L. Ron Hubbard and Scientology Life Improvement Courses, receive Scientology counseling (known as auditing) and more.
And Seattle area residents have proven eager to share their excitement by documenting their visits to their Church of Scientology of Washington State. Located just a few blocks from Seattle Center and the Space Needle, the Church brings a wealth of helpful resources to individuals and to the Seattle community at large.
Seattle Scientologist Nick Johnson reveals his enthusiasm for a course he’s attending called the Student Hat Course:
“I’m absolutely loving this course because it’s really showing me what it takes to truly get a full understanding of anything that you’re studying. Also, it shows that I can really understand anything I want to, period. So that’s awesome.”
Many, as Anthony Robinson simply states, come because “…it gives me the tools that I can use to handle life better.”
Videos from across the globe, from Budapest to Sydney, show Scientologists’ excitement in embarking on a new course of study in their Churches, kept pristinely clean and sanitized with all the protocols in place to create a safe environment.
Since launching on Scientology Network and the Daily Connect website, the Scientologists @home series has exploded in popularity, with people from over 500 cities and 60 countries around the world, ages 5 to 90, submitting their videos.
The upbeat and optimistic tone to each video is punctuated with Scientologists sharing how they’ve been studying and applying L. Ron Hubbard Technology from a number of books and free courses, at home or at work, to improve their lives.
Watch new videos daily on Scientology Network (DIRECTV Channel 320) and streaming online at scientology.tv/AtHome.
The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists; showing the Church as a global organization; and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.
Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320 and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.
