Derek De Jong Appearing on the Live Free Podcast February 20th
Derek De Jong, star of "Derek & Ryan", is set to appear on The Live Free Podcast Sunday
Waterloo, IA, February 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- As of recent, Mike Barkhoff ran podcast The Live Free Podcast, co-created by Zach Delfs and aired on Spotify and the Live Free YouTube channel, has been featuring prominent actors from content released on YouTube channel Drakoloid.
Following Sarah Kellysen and Nicholas Merchant, and preceding an upcoming Claire Wescott episode, Derek De Jong will be appearing to discuss his role in the series "Derek & Ryan."
Like all three other named artists, the podcast serves as the first time Barkhoff has met them in speaking terms, only beforehand having briefly replied to emails.
Derek's episode will release at noon on both Spotify and the Live Free YouTube, where you can find all other episodes of the podcast, and he and Mike will be promoting the imminent third episode of "Derek & Ryan."
The third episode, focusing on Pyramid Schemes, will release February 24th at noon on MaroonTv.
Live FreeContact
Mike Barkhoff
319-429-6975
www.moviemanmike.com
