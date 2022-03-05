Gee Mak Releases New Single, Love
Following two singles in 2022, Gee Mak returns with a single for the third month in the row, in the form of "Love," a track featuring a majority of his label mates.
Waterloo, IA, March 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Live Free's 2022 music release has been tuned in to frequent releases with more promotion than 2021. Thus far, the year has seen singles from all artists signed to the label but Mcee Detox and Norff, the latter of the two just released his third studio album in December.
UGK David, also, has been absent from releasing a single but has pushed out his seventh installment in the mixtape series "Devil Days, Evil Nights" (available on Bandcamp). Gee Mak is the first of the year to release a song featuring Norff, 12Digits, and 69ERRAS collectively. This is the fourth song to do so, following two cuts off Norff's second album, "Norf," released in summer of 2021, and one off of Gee Mak's November EP, "Hustle Till Success."
"Love," Gee Mak's tentative new single, follows his two efforts this year, "Lead The Way" and "Dear Crush." A video executed by Mike Barkhoff for the named tracks was released on Valentine's Day, as well as 12Digits' second single of the year, "Missing You" (following Norff featured "STRUGGLES").
69ERRAS, meanwhile, has released "My People" and "Give Me Your Love," the latter being a YouTube exclusive, with Barkhoff's company CreateMore unveiling cover art and an April release for an imminent song entitled "Without Me."
Stream the musicians now. Gee Mak is expected to release five EPs this year, Mcee Detox's debut album has been on a marketing roll out since 2018, and, at this rate, new projects from 12Digits and 69ERRAS should be certainly imminent. As for Norff, meanwhile, he's enjoying promoting "Overmorrow."
