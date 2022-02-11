NuvOx to Participate in the BIO CEO Investor Conference
Tucson, AZ, February 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- NuvOx Pharma, a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a first-in-class therapeutic to treat life-threatening diseases where hypoxia plays a role, will participate in BIO CEO & Investor Conference, held at New York City from February 14 - 17, 2022.
The management team will be leveraging One on One Partnering platform by BIO to meet investment communities, fellow biotech companies, as well as service providers, both in person and virtually.
NuvOx Pharma plans to enter Phase IIb trial for Glioblastoma, an orphan disease. “We are excited to report that during the past few months, we have received more than ten prestigious hospital sites’ strong interest for this trial,” said Dr. Evan Unger, NuvOx’s CEO, “While continuing to leverage non-dilutive funding for the trial preparation, we actively seek investment as well as collaboration opportunities to advance our platform technology in multiple indications.”
The Company has also made investment and progress in its operation and infrastructure. Recently, its manufacturing facility, where it shares with another Tucson based biotech company, received ISO certificate (https://www.pr.com/press-release/854586). “To achieve the certification on this GMP manufacturing suite is the crucial step for further upgrade and scaling operations,” said Rong Wang, NuvOx’s Chief Operating and Financial Officer, “We continue to refine our quality and manufacturing systems, to produce our lead product NanO2TM.
About NuvOx Pharma
NuvOx Pharma is a privately held Phase IIb ready company developing a novel oxygen therapeutic where hypoxia plays a role. Hypoxia, or low oxygen, is responsible for resistance to cancer treatment, brain damage in stroke, and the death of COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).
The Company’s lead drug - NanO2TM represents a disruptive platform technology addressing multiple highly unmet needs, with positive clinical efficacy demonstrated in two completed Phase Ib/II studies: in glioblastoma multiforme as a radiosensitizer and in stroke as a neuroprotectant. It was shown to be the most effective oxygen therapeutic among 78 clinical-stage compounds. It has safety and efficacy data in 7+ indications in various clinical stages, including Orphan Drug Designation for both glioblastoma multiforme and sickle cell disease.
The product was derived from Dr. Evan Unger’s pioneering work in microbubbles, which was commercialized as the #1 selling contract agent. As such, it has safety data in 2,000+ subjects. The product is designed to be synergistic, rather than competitive with standard of care. The company also has a strong IP portfolio: 8 Patent Families; 6 issued US patents and 8 pending US applications. Regulated as Biologics, it confers 12 years of exclusivity.
Company Contact:
NuvOx Pharma
Dr. Evan Unger, CEO
Rong Wang, COO/CFO
Investor Contact:
Rong Wang
T: 520.624.6688
E: rwang@nuvoxpharma.com
