Wisdom Proudly Presents the Europe Edition of Its Acclaimed Digital Customer Experience Series to Discuss Strategies & Emerging Opportunities in the European Market
Wisdom has announced its Digital Customer Experience Series - Europe edition, to be held on 20 - 21 April 2022, virtually. After the very successful LATAM edition, this event will explore the changing customer expectations in the European market with experts and senior representatives from top organisations who are reinventing the strategies.
London, United Kingdom, February 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Europe edition will dive into the changing customer preferences in the era of digital transformation and will discuss how it is impacting the European market dynamics. The event will invite key industry players for knowledge-sharing and engaging in strategic discussions on how companies are increasingly adopting the digital means of communication post COVID-19, and managing customer experiences more effectively, enhancing brand loyalty and revenue.
Through interactive panel discussions, practical sessions, and insightful presentations from experts, the event will provide an excellent platform to gather crucial industry information for propelling the business plans forward. There will also be excellent networking opportunities to explore business collaboration prospects.
This 2-day event will count on 20+ expert speakers from top global organisations including Kantonsspital Winterthur, Nestle Nespresso, HRS Group, Sava Re, The Customer Institute and many more.
Key Topics:
Hybrid high street experiences
Citizen experiences in the digital age
Building customer centric B2B experiences in a post pandemic world
Future of hybrid experience channels
Assessing and managing culture change, customer centricity, and efficiency
Customer experience value chain analysis and brand power
Penetration and growth prospect mapping
Experience leadership, implementation, and employee experience
Digital Customer Experience Series - Europe will be a fantastic opportunity to learn from and discuss with industry experts about leveraging the current European market trends to improve the CX models, which is now the #1 business differentiator.
Nandini Madda
+37052045847
https://digital-customer-experience-europe.com/
