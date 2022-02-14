Wisdom Proudly Presents the Europe Edition of Its Acclaimed Digital Customer Experience Series to Discuss Strategies & Emerging Opportunities in the European Market

Wisdom has announced its Digital Customer Experience Series - Europe edition, to be held on 20 - 21 April 2022, virtually. After the very successful LATAM edition, this event will explore the changing customer expectations in the European market with experts and senior representatives from top organisations who are reinventing the strategies.