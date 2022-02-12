Hibu Named a Google 2022 Premier Partner
Hibu Inc. is pleased to announce that it has been named a Google 2022 Premier Partner. Premier Partner status is awarded annually to the top 3% of Google Partners in the US.
Cedar Rapids, IA, February 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Hibu Inc. is pleased to announce that it has been named a Google 2022 Premier Partner. Premier Partner status is awarded annually to the top 3% of Google Partners in the US. This designation recognizes Hibu’s position as an industry leader – meeting Google’s stringent criteria for client growth and retention, campaign optimization and performance, product diversification, and top-tier expertise.
Hibu provides a full range of digital marketing solutions to small local businesses nationwide, across a wide range of industry verticals. Hibu’s solutions include creating, managing, and optimizing clients’ online presence and websites, enhancing their organic visibility, ranking and conversion, running targeted multi-channel campaigns, and providing automated marketing services to continuously convert and engage prospects and customers. Google’s services are an integral part of Hibu’s synchronized digital marketing solutions – tailored to each client’s objectives and budget.
“This recognition by Google as a Premier Partner further validates Hibu’s approach in the digital marketing space,” Kevin Jasper, CEO of Hibu, said. “Hibu provides not only expertise and skill within each digital marketing channel – like Search, Websites, SEO, Display, and Social – but also within the integrated Hibu Solutions which make these components work together and deliver enhanced results and ROI. Hibu is committed to helping our clients succeed and grow in the increasingly competitive digital marketing landscape – our continued investment in our partnership with Google is an important reflection of this commitment.”
Davang Shah, Senior Director, Google Ads Marketing, said, “Congratulations to our Premier Partners for being among the top 3% of Google Partners in the United States. These companies stand out based on their commitment to developing product expertise, building new client relationships, and helping their current clients grow. We look forward to supporting them as they help their customers succeed online.”
