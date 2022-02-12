Burning Soul Press Announces Launch of Sister Imprint, WakeFire Press
Publishing imprint puts publishing power back into the hands of authors.
Chicago, IL, February 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Burning Soul Press is proud to announce the launch of WakeFire Press, a sister imprint of the company. WakeFire Press is a guided self-publishing service that puts the control of book publishing in authors’ hands with step-by-step guidance and the support of industry experts in your back pocket.
Developed by creatives for creatives, WakeFire Press guides authors in making the editorial, design, publishing, and marketing decisions that bring indie author careers to life. Authors pick the paid services that best suit their publishing needs and receive 100% of all net royalties for life in return.
“WakeFire Press was designed for the author who wants to maintain creative control over their book and keep their hard-earned net royalties. Traditional book publishing takes a significant portion of author royalties (up to 80-90% in most cases). Our team understands an author’s book is their heart and soul, and believes royalties and revenue should remain wholly theirs.” - Lauren Eckhardt, CEO & Founder of Burning Soul Press
Notable services include custom full manuscript evaluation and proofreading, book cover and interior formatting design, book distribution, ISBN and U.S. Copyright registration, and marketing resources and consultation services.
WakeFire Press is currently accepting publishing services requests. More information is available on the WakeFire Press website: www.wakefirepress.com/
About Burning Soul Press
Burning Soul Press, LLC. is a SoulStory company led by passionate creatives & authors who will help you turn your life stories into a powerful book that sparks positive change for the world. Using our unique framework, we guide authors through a deeply introspective and creative journey through reflection, writing, creation, and connection. The Burning Soul Press team of industry professionals and bestselling authors specialize in book coaching, ghostwriting, publishing, and marketing to empower authors to share their stories. Learn more about us at www.burningsoulpress.com.
Developed by creatives for creatives, WakeFire Press guides authors in making the editorial, design, publishing, and marketing decisions that bring indie author careers to life. Authors pick the paid services that best suit their publishing needs and receive 100% of all net royalties for life in return.
“WakeFire Press was designed for the author who wants to maintain creative control over their book and keep their hard-earned net royalties. Traditional book publishing takes a significant portion of author royalties (up to 80-90% in most cases). Our team understands an author’s book is their heart and soul, and believes royalties and revenue should remain wholly theirs.” - Lauren Eckhardt, CEO & Founder of Burning Soul Press
Notable services include custom full manuscript evaluation and proofreading, book cover and interior formatting design, book distribution, ISBN and U.S. Copyright registration, and marketing resources and consultation services.
WakeFire Press is currently accepting publishing services requests. More information is available on the WakeFire Press website: www.wakefirepress.com/
About Burning Soul Press
Burning Soul Press, LLC. is a SoulStory company led by passionate creatives & authors who will help you turn your life stories into a powerful book that sparks positive change for the world. Using our unique framework, we guide authors through a deeply introspective and creative journey through reflection, writing, creation, and connection. The Burning Soul Press team of industry professionals and bestselling authors specialize in book coaching, ghostwriting, publishing, and marketing to empower authors to share their stories. Learn more about us at www.burningsoulpress.com.
Contact
Burning Soul PressContact
Allison Buehner
217-801-6764
www.burningsoulpress.com
Allison Buehner
217-801-6764
www.burningsoulpress.com
Categories