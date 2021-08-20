Increased Research and Advocacy Needed to Address Global Cybersecurity Issues Discussed at Cyber Cooperative Summit
New York, NY, August 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- CRDF Global (Civilian Research and Development Foundation) invited Cyber Institute’s Executive Director’s to participate as speakers and panelists during their Cyber Cooperative Summit. The Cyber Cooperative Summit is an annual global event hosted in cooperation with the U.S. Department of State and CRDF Global to foster cybersecurity research and collaboration between the United States and Ukraine. CRDF Global international scientific and technical collaboration through grants, technical resources, training, and services.
The Executive Director for the Center for Cyber Risk Research and Policy at the Cyber Institute, Andrew Vance presented research on “Emerging Technologies in Cybersecurity.” He shared, “Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing, Blockchain technologies are predicted to impact cybersecurity both negatively and positively.” His Center helps influence existing policy and new policy to mitigate threats from emerging technologies without stifling innovation. The Executive Director for the Center for Women and Minorities in the Cyber Workforce, Taylor Rodriguez Vance presented issues for “Women in Science; How Women Transform Cyber Space.” She highlighted research that “showed while only 30% of the world’s researchers are women and only 24% of cybersecurity professionals are women, studies show that cognitive diversity in problem solving are solved six times faster.” Her Center advocates that increasing women and minority diversity increases cognitive diversity towards solving cybersecurity problems.
About Cyber Institute
Cyber Institute is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and international NGO that advises government and industry on matters related to cyber policy, pathways into the workforce, and cyber education curriculum. Our vision is to ensure a safer and more inclusive cyber world. Our mission is to increase access to education, employment, and workforce development to ensure they will have greater career opportunities while also empowering them to safeguard our digital world. By increasing access to education, employment, and workforce development, we believe the communities we serve will have greater opportunities for self-determination and self-reliance. Reach us at info@cyber-institute.org and find us at https://www.cyber-institute.org.
Contact
Taylor Rodriguez Vance
Executive Director
5 Union Square West, Suite 1124
New York, NY 10003
800-357-8315 or 646-598-6534
The Executive Director for the Center for Cyber Risk Research and Policy at the Cyber Institute, Andrew Vance presented research on “Emerging Technologies in Cybersecurity.” He shared, “Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing, Blockchain technologies are predicted to impact cybersecurity both negatively and positively.” His Center helps influence existing policy and new policy to mitigate threats from emerging technologies without stifling innovation. The Executive Director for the Center for Women and Minorities in the Cyber Workforce, Taylor Rodriguez Vance presented issues for “Women in Science; How Women Transform Cyber Space.” She highlighted research that “showed while only 30% of the world’s researchers are women and only 24% of cybersecurity professionals are women, studies show that cognitive diversity in problem solving are solved six times faster.” Her Center advocates that increasing women and minority diversity increases cognitive diversity towards solving cybersecurity problems.
About Cyber Institute
Cyber Institute is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and international NGO that advises government and industry on matters related to cyber policy, pathways into the workforce, and cyber education curriculum. Our vision is to ensure a safer and more inclusive cyber world. Our mission is to increase access to education, employment, and workforce development to ensure they will have greater career opportunities while also empowering them to safeguard our digital world. By increasing access to education, employment, and workforce development, we believe the communities we serve will have greater opportunities for self-determination and self-reliance. Reach us at info@cyber-institute.org and find us at https://www.cyber-institute.org.
Contact
Taylor Rodriguez Vance
Executive Director
5 Union Square West, Suite 1124
New York, NY 10003
800-357-8315 or 646-598-6534
Contact
Cyber InstituteContact
Taylor Vance
800-357-8315
www.cyber-institute.org
Taylor Vance
800-357-8315
www.cyber-institute.org
Categories