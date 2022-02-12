Commercial Real Estate Broker Keren Mizrahi Finds New Location for Fyzical-Cattleman
Keren Mizrahi of RE/MAX Alliance Group Finds New Location for Fyzical Therapy and Balance Centers-Cattlemen.
Sarasota, FL, February 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Keren Mizrahi, Broker-Associate at RE/MAX Alliance Group, has secured new office space for Fyzical Therapy and Balance Centers-Cattlemen, a physical therapy franchise owned by Michael Katz and Chip Fischer.
The new location at 6000 Cattleridge Drive, Suite #100, Sarasota, Florida 34232, is half a mile from the center’s current location and minutes away from Doctors Hospital and the Bee Ridge Road/I-75 interchange.
Fyzical-Cattlemen is the first Fyzical franchise, established in 2012. It offers a wide range of tools available to treat orthopedic, neurological, balance/vestibular and post-surgical issues for a wide spectrum of pediatric, adult, and elderly patient populations.
A Florida real estate broker since 2010, Mizrahi specializes in commercial real estate, investment properties, development and redevelopment, representing sellers, domestic and international investors, landlords and tenants. She is involved in raising capital for commercial real estate syndications, providing creative solutions for complex commercial transactions, and exchanges nationwide.
Mizrahi has 15 years of business experience in different domains, and is an active investor. She is a member of the Commercial Real Estate Alliance (CREA) and participates in nationwide networking events for commercial investment brokers. She has earned the Accredited Commercial Professional (ACP) and Short Sales and Foreclosure Specialist (SFR) designations and is working toward her Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) designation. Born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel, Mizrahi served in the Israeli Defense Army as a combat soldier. She has a bachelor’s degree in Communications and Business Management. She speaks four languages and is fluent in Hebrew and English.
Mizrahi is based in the RE/MAX Alliance Group Sarasota office at 2000 Webber Street, and can be reached at (941) 726-3816 or mizrahikeren@gmail.com.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #2 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
The new location at 6000 Cattleridge Drive, Suite #100, Sarasota, Florida 34232, is half a mile from the center’s current location and minutes away from Doctors Hospital and the Bee Ridge Road/I-75 interchange.
Fyzical-Cattlemen is the first Fyzical franchise, established in 2012. It offers a wide range of tools available to treat orthopedic, neurological, balance/vestibular and post-surgical issues for a wide spectrum of pediatric, adult, and elderly patient populations.
A Florida real estate broker since 2010, Mizrahi specializes in commercial real estate, investment properties, development and redevelopment, representing sellers, domestic and international investors, landlords and tenants. She is involved in raising capital for commercial real estate syndications, providing creative solutions for complex commercial transactions, and exchanges nationwide.
Mizrahi has 15 years of business experience in different domains, and is an active investor. She is a member of the Commercial Real Estate Alliance (CREA) and participates in nationwide networking events for commercial investment brokers. She has earned the Accredited Commercial Professional (ACP) and Short Sales and Foreclosure Specialist (SFR) designations and is working toward her Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) designation. Born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel, Mizrahi served in the Israeli Defense Army as a combat soldier. She has a bachelor’s degree in Communications and Business Management. She speaks four languages and is fluent in Hebrew and English.
Mizrahi is based in the RE/MAX Alliance Group Sarasota office at 2000 Webber Street, and can be reached at (941) 726-3816 or mizrahikeren@gmail.com.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #2 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
Contact
RE/MAX Alliance GroupContact
Sheila Brannan Longo
(941) 355-3006
https://www.alliancegroupfl.com
Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
www.thomasbrannan.com
Sheila Brannan Longo
(941) 355-3006
https://www.alliancegroupfl.com
Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
www.thomasbrannan.com
Categories