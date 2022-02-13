The Excellence Collection’s Properties Among the World’s Best Resorts According to the 2022 U.S. News & World Report Ranking
Miami, FL, February 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- U.S. News & World Report has released the year’s best luxury hotels ranking and The Excellence Collection’s properties have placed among the favorites in seven different categories. The brand has received a total of 15 Gold badges and one Silver badge for its All Inclusive resorts in the Caribbean.
The Excellence Collection was awarded in the following categories:
Excellence Playa Mujeres:
Best Hotels in Mexico - Gold
Best All Inclusive Resorts in Mexico - Gold
Best Hotels in Cancun - Gold
Excellence Riviera Cancun:
Best Hotels in Mexico - Gold
Best All Inclusive Resorts in Mexico - Gold
Excellence El Carmen:
Best Hotels in the Caribbean - Gold
Best All Inclusive Resorts in the Caribbean - Gold
Best All Inclusive Resorts in the Dominican Republic - Gold
Excellence Punta Cana:
Best Hotels in the Caribbean - Gold
Best All Inclusive Resorts in the Caribbean - Gold
Best All Inclusive Resorts in the Dominican Republic - Gold
Excellence Oyster Bay:
Best All Inclusive Resorts in Jamaica - Silver
Finest Playa Mujeres:
Best Hotels in Cancun - Gold
Beloved Playa Mujeres:
Best Hotels in Mexico - Gold
Best All Inclusive Resorts in Mexico - Gold
Best Hotels in Cancun - Gold
“On behalf of The Excellence Collection, I can say that we strive to provide the type of experience that allows us to receive coveted accolades such as these. For most of our properties to be featured among the top 10 percent of the world’s best serves as a testament of the commitment we have to give our guests a truly Bespoke Service,” said Domingo Aznar, Vice President of Sales and Marketing.
The U.S. News & World Report uses a consensus-based approach to rank the hotels included in its report. To avoid bias, its editors analyze expert and user opinions from several trusted platforms to ensure fair and accurate results. For the best all-inclusive resorts, the U.S. News & World Report ranks the properties by using the hotel's overall score, as determined by its class, its guest rating and its awards & recognition points.
Gold badges are assigned to the highest-rated hotels in each category, which represent the top ten percent of all featured properties. On the other hand, the Silver badge is granted to hotels named "Best" in their destination that rank within the top 30 percent of all ranked luxury hotels in a given destination.
About The Excellence Collection
The Excellence Collection is a family-owned and operated resort group specializing in hotel management and worldwide real estate development, with a primary presence in the Caribbean. The brand is a joint investment between Medieval Times, Zafiro Hotels and Viva Hotels that owns and manages five-star, award-winning resort properties in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Jamaica under three brands that encompass the concept of ultimate all-inclusive luxury: Adults-Only Excellence Resorts in Cancun, Riviera Maya, Playa Mujeres, Punta Cana, and Montego Bay; Couples-Only All-Inclusive at Beloved Hotels in Cancun; and Modern All-Inclusive Luxury for all ages at Finest Resorts in Cancun and Punta Cana.
The Excellence Collection has received the AAA Diamond Award, Condé Nast Travel Readers’ Choice Award, and Travel & Leisure’s Best Award. The brand’s properties have placed on several of TripAdvisor’s Travelers' Choice Awards, including The #1 Best of the Best All-Inclusive Resort in Mexico, and #3 in the World for 2021, three of its locations were listed among the Top All-Inclusive Resorts in the World and the Top Hotels in Mexico.
