DSP-Explorer 2021 Trading Review Shows 70% YOY Profit Growth
DSP-Explorer, the UK’s proactive provider of database and cloud management services for Oracle, Microsoft, and GCP has released its year-end trading review.
London, United Kingdom, February 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- For the first time revenues topped the £20M mark and consequently, EBITDA grew by over 70%. Its core managed service and professional services business units all continued to grow, fuelled by the growth in adoption of cloud technologies for enterprise database platforms, in particular Oracle.
During the year, DSP-Explorer made further acquisitions and through its “Oracle Anywhere” approach maintained a leading position in Oracle’s European partner ecosystem. High profile projects were delivered in core strategic areas such as Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer, alongside a fast-growing, low-code Oracle APEX software development practice.
Across other business units, DSP-Explorer’s “Any Database | Any Cloud” proposition meant that it was able to strengthen client relationships and offer true multi-cloud data pipelines through integrated Azure, OCI and Google Cloud Platform engagements. By the end of the year, DSP-Explorer had over 500 clients.
“In our first full year as DSP-Explorer, I’m delighted to have made the advances we have with both talent and service management, alongside such strong revenue and profit growth. We occupy a relatively unique space in the market, with a focus on mission-critical databases across any architecture and continue to invest in our service portfolio. As well as converging managed service tooling with data science and fresh customer success initiatives, we will also be expanding our intern & apprentice programmes to ensure we have the right skills for the future,” explains CEO, Simon Goodenough.
