TestGorilla Named in G2’s Top 5 Fastest-Growing Software Products for 2022
Skills-testing platform that aims to eliminate unconscious bias wins prestigious accolade from world’s largest software marketplace.
New York, NY, February 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- TestGorilla has been named in a prestigious list of the top five fastest-growing software products for 2022 – news that was shared on a striking billboard in New York’s Times Square.
G2, the world’s largest software marketplace, this week published the yearly list as part of its Annual Software Awards. TestGorilla ranks fifth in its category, behind POSTOPLAN, Notion, Apollo.io and Hopin.
The accolade is given to software companies and products that have grown in three ways: in size, based on customer feedback, and within their industry. Rankings are based on verified user reviews and publicly available market-presence data.
The honor recognizes TestGorilla’s swift growth since the skills-testing platform was founded in 2020 by chief executive Wouter Durville and chief operating officer Otto Verhage. It now has around 4,000 customers, including Bain & Company and Oracle, and offers more than 180 wide-ranging, scientifically validated tests.
“Our mission is to put people in dream jobs, so we’re expanding our test library quickly, to reach hiring managers in as many industries as possible,” Durville says. “Being named one of G2’s fastest-growing products shows the value of a platform that enables fast, informed decisions based on candidates’ skills, rather than unconscious bias or unreliable CVs.”
In line with its growing customer base, TestGorilla itself continues to expand: its team grew 47% in January 2022 and the business will recruit in all departments as it doubles in size to more than 100 employees this year.
Find out more about TestGorilla – and its 183 cheat-proof tests, ranging from coding to culture add – at testgorilla.com.
