The Steve Martin Homes Group Earns Chairman’s Club Status
The Steve Martin Homes Group at RE/MAX Platinum Realty in Sarasota, Florida, Earns RE/MAX Chairman’s Club Award.
Sarasota, FL, February 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Steve Martin Homes Group at RE/MAX Platinum Realty has earned the distinguished RE/MAX Chairman’s Club Team Award for 2021. The award honors high-achieving real estate teams for their service to buyers and sellers.
“We are extremely honored to receive this award,” said team leader Steve Martin Smith. “I’d like to thank my team members, Katrina Smith and Nicole Elle Smith, as well as our extended team of contractors, home remodelers, painters, landscapers and other important real estate service providers that enable us to offer a one-stop shop for our clients.”
Steve Martin Homes Group is based in the downtown Sarasota office at 1500 State Street, and can be reached at (941) 894-9800 or Steve@SteveMartinHomesGroup.com.
RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and Wellen Park, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages.
Telephone: (941) 929-9090
Website: https://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com
