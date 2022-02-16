Raptor Steering Wheels Introduces Second Generation Wood Steering Wheels
Houston, TX, February 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Raptor Steering Wheels ("Raptor") has introduced its lineup of second generation wood steering wheels. The new lineup includes revised horn and center piece design, along with a more sturdier build. The second generation steering wheels build upon the success of the first generation with an improved look and feel.
Similar to the first generation steering wheels, the second generation models can be installed on many classic cars, trucks and boats. The reason for the changes were primarily due to customer feedback. "Our customers wanted a heavier steering wheel and a more premium center piece, so that is what we are delivering," Raptor Director of Operations Faris Javeri told PR.com.
About Raptor
Raptor makes wood grain steering wheels for a variety of aftermarket applications, including cars, trucks and boats. Raptor has been designing and marketing wood grain steering wheels since 2002 from its headquarters in Houston, TX.
Please visit the Raptor website at https://www.raptorsteering.com for more details.
Similar to the first generation steering wheels, the second generation models can be installed on many classic cars, trucks and boats. The reason for the changes were primarily due to customer feedback. "Our customers wanted a heavier steering wheel and a more premium center piece, so that is what we are delivering," Raptor Director of Operations Faris Javeri told PR.com.
About Raptor
Raptor makes wood grain steering wheels for a variety of aftermarket applications, including cars, trucks and boats. Raptor has been designing and marketing wood grain steering wheels since 2002 from its headquarters in Houston, TX.
Please visit the Raptor website at https://www.raptorsteering.com for more details.
Contact
Raptor Steering WheelsContact
Faris R. Javeri
832-566-3112
https://www.raptorsteering.com
Faris R. Javeri
832-566-3112
https://www.raptorsteering.com
Categories