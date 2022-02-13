Book Award Winners Announced
The 2022 Winners of the Feathered Quill Book Awards Have Been Announced.
Goshen, MA, February 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Feathered Quill Book Reviews, one of the foremost online review sites, has been helping authors get their books in front of the reading public since 2008. In 2013, after repeated requests from authors, the site launched an annual award program. Every year the number of nominations has increased, and this year it saw an astounding 30% rise. Competition is stiff and an award from Feathered Quill is now recognized as a high honor for an author. Truly an international competition, books were sent from as far away as Hong Kong, Dubai, and Scotland.
In addition to awarding gold, silver, and bronze placings, Feathered Quill also includes finalists – these are books with scores close to the winners and well-deserving of recognition. Instead of awarding a certain number of books per category for the finalist classification, the finalists are selected by high scores. So while some categories have several finalists, others have none.
When submissions closed on December 15, 2021, the judges had the daunting task of reading hundreds of books and trying to decide the best of the best. Every book was read, judged, and often it was a mere point or two that separated the winners from the ‘almost won’ books. Included with each book’s scoring are "Judges' Comments" which are provided for all entrants - an excellent way for winners to get promotional quotes for marketing as well as a way for all authors to get feedback on their books.
Feathered Quill also offers numerous additional awards, sponsored by various publishing-related companies. Two new sponsored awards premiered this year, including one that offers a month of free social media promotions. For a complete list of winners, please visit the award page, https://featheredquill.com/feathered-quill-book-awards-2022-winners/.
In addition to awarding gold, silver, and bronze placings, Feathered Quill also includes finalists – these are books with scores close to the winners and well-deserving of recognition. Instead of awarding a certain number of books per category for the finalist classification, the finalists are selected by high scores. So while some categories have several finalists, others have none.
When submissions closed on December 15, 2021, the judges had the daunting task of reading hundreds of books and trying to decide the best of the best. Every book was read, judged, and often it was a mere point or two that separated the winners from the ‘almost won’ books. Included with each book’s scoring are "Judges' Comments" which are provided for all entrants - an excellent way for winners to get promotional quotes for marketing as well as a way for all authors to get feedback on their books.
Feathered Quill also offers numerous additional awards, sponsored by various publishing-related companies. Two new sponsored awards premiered this year, including one that offers a month of free social media promotions. For a complete list of winners, please visit the award page, https://featheredquill.com/feathered-quill-book-awards-2022-winners/.
Contact
Feathered Quill Book ReviewsContact
Ellen Feld
413-230-1514
www.featheredquill.com
Ellen Feld
413-230-1514
www.featheredquill.com
Categories