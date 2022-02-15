Opening Feb 19: Gil Kuno Solo Exhibition, ON::OFF::ON
Tokyo, Japan, February 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- √K Contemporary is proud to host Gil Kuno’s upcoming solo exhibition, ON::OFF::ON.
From video to sound art, photography, installation work, as well as two-dimensional art, Kuno’s ambitious retrospective spans across three floors, from the 2nd floor to the basement of the gallery. In addition to major works such as a series of complex electromagnetic dot-matrix displays that transmutes the movements of natural scenes (i.e., waterfalls and flower petals), and The Antmaster, an installation that merges digital and analog forms and enacts an analogy of the notion of karma through the perpetual movement of ants; Kuno’s most recent works, as well as those undergoing production, will be on view at Kuno’s experimental space Gil Lab. As the largest display of the artist’s work to date, ON::OFF::ON offers the most extensive exhibition of not only Gil Kuno’s works but also his creative processes.
About the Exhibition
Like the very chaos these works are centered on, Kuno’s works are constantly undergoing evolution. From afar, Kuno’s works may appear disjointed. However, up close, each piece carries a discernable sense of order within its disorder. Dynamic yet static, symmetric yet asymmetric, Kuno’s works playfully alternates between diametric states to reveal an underlying order and pattern that lies beneath a sea of chaos.
Kuno’s works are strangely comforting. They digitize the patterns and movements of waterfalls, waves, rain, wind, and other natural phenomena. Continually subverting our perceptions of reality, OFF::ON::OFF is a comprehensive display of Kuno's early to recent endeavors.
In addition to his completed works, the artist will exhibit and produce various experimental works in Gil Lab, located in the B1F of the gallery. Giving visitors a chance to experience a part of the artist's process, works such as Pogophonic will be in-production at the venue throughout the show.
Events
Various events showcasing a wide range of Kuno's artistry and talents will be held in conjunction with the exhibition. From music to video, performance, and two-dimensional art, each event will feature a special guest and approach a different theme. Starting from Unsound Experiments, Kuno will test the boundaries of sound art, discuss various epistemological questions at his gallery talks, and explore new ideas at his workshops.
Unsound Experiments
In many ways, noise music represents the catalyst to Kuno’s production. Kuno’s Unsound Experiments seeks to test the limits of sound art and discover new sounds through various collaborative performances.
1#: Feb 19 (Sat) 5PM to 7PM Carl Stone, Tatsuya Yoshida, Gil Kuno, (Opening Act) Yousuke Fuyama
2#: Feb 26 (Sat) 5PM to 7PM Naohiro Ukawa, Gil Kuno
3#: Mar 5 (Sat) 5PM to 7PM Fuyuki Yamakawa, Gil Kuno
4#: Mar 19 (Sat) 5PM to 7PM YoshimiO (via the internet), Gil Kuno
Admission: 1,500 yen *Tickets must be bought in advance.
Venue: Space √K （√K Contemporary B1F）
*For all reservations, please visit: https://root-k.peatix.com/
Gil Lab Workshop
The Gil Lab Workshop consists of interactive sessions with Kuno and other invited guests on topics such as NFT and sound art. Further details to be announced on the exhibition website or √K Contemporary’s social media profiles.
Event Details
#1: Mar 12 (Sat) 3PM to 4PM NFT Workshop with Saeko Ehara (3D artist / VJ) x Gil Kuno
Admission: 500 yen *Tickets must be bought in advance.
Venue: Space √K （√K Contemporary B1F）
*For all reservations, please visit: https://root-k.peatix.com/
Gallery Talks＊Japanese only
How would you define media art?
What is alternative art?
And what drives such a multifaceted artist like Gil Kuno to create?
These are the topics Kuno and curators and major figures in the art world will discuss in this series of events.
*For all reservations, please visit: https://root-k.peatix.com/
Artist｜Gil Kuno
Born in Los Angeles, USA.
Studied Media Art and received his MFA at UCLA.
Currently resides in New York.
Kuno's wide oeuvre spans from the establishment and direction of the alternative art website UNSOUND.COM, to collaborative work, such as the first Internet-based band, WIGGLE, the interactive music video, FLOW, and the ambitious band, Six String Sonics, The.
Artist HP｜ https://www.unsound.com/
IG｜@gilkuno FB｜@gilkuno
Exhibition Details
Exhibition Title｜ ON::OFF::ON
Exhibiting Artist｜ Gil Kuno
Dates｜ February 19 (Sat) to March 26 (Sat)
＊Closed Sunday and Monday (Open February 23, March 21)
Venue｜ √K Contemporary （Root K Contemporary）
Address： Minamicho 6, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo
Tel： (+81) (0)3-6280-8808
Email： info@root-k.jp / URL： https://root-k.jp
Exhibition Website｜https://root-k.jp/exhibitions_en/gilkuno_onoffon/
Admission｜ Free *excluding performances and workshops
Exhibiting Works｜ Approx. 40
Organizer｜ √K Contemporary
Equipment Cooperation｜BenQ Japan Co., Ltd.
Synthax Japan Inc.
MI Seven Japan, Inc.
GENELEC JAPAN Inc.
※Depending on the state of COVID-19, business days and hours are subject to change.
Please check updates on the √K Contemporary website, Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter periodically for updates.
*All visitors will be required to wear masks and sanitize their hands upon entry.
Contact
Aisei Tamura & Naoko Watanabe
+81 (0)3-6280-8808
http://root-k.jp/en
