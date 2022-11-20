Action Takers Publishing Announces Release of Wellness for Winners
Wellness for Winners book, released by Action Takers Publishing, features Host of Good-Vibes.TV, Lesley Klein, among 29 other authors, who encourages you to "raise your vibe and thrive." The book is a top seller internationally and has reached #1 on Amazon's list in many countries. All proceeds from book sales go to support 501(c)(3) Girls on the Run.
Murphy, NC, November 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Action Takers Publishing is excited to announce the release of their latest book, Wellness for Winners The book is a top seller internationally and has reached #1 on Amazon’s list in many different countries.
Written by Author and Co-Founder of Legrity Media and Host of Good-Vibes.TV, Lesley Klein, along with 29 other incredible wellness experts from around the world, Wellness for Winners discusses how winning at life begins with taking care of one’s physical, mental, financial and spiritual health.
With an exciting combination of stories from people who have found success in various areas of their lives by implementing wellness into their routines, this new best-selling book provides readers with everything they need to get started on their own journey to becoming a Wellness Winner.
“As each of us take individual responsibility for ourselves to grow and thrive, we energetically help improve the whole. Connect with your Higher Power and follow your intuition… take Divinely inspired action and love yourself.” -Lesley Klein, Host of Good-Vibes.TV and Co-Founder of Legrity Media
All proceeds go to support 501(c)(3) Girls on the Run
Lesley Klein
727-423-1224
www.Good-Vibes.TV
