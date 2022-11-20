Action Takers Publishing Announces Release of Wellness for Winners

Wellness for Winners book, released by Action Takers Publishing, features Host of Good-Vibes.TV, Lesley Klein, among 29 other authors, who encourages you to "raise your vibe and thrive." The book is a top seller internationally and has reached #1 on Amazon's list in many countries. All proceeds from book sales go to support 501(c)(3) Girls on the Run.