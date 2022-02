Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Keeper’s Lodge" by Tracy Martin-Summers

Oxford, United Kingdom, February 14, 2022 --( PR.com )-- About Keeper’s Lodge:Keeper's Lodge is the concluding story in the Gordon Square, Arlington Terrace trilogy..."Picture postcard" were the words Detective Sergeant Mike Brugge chose to describe Keeper's Lodge when they first set eyes on the stunning Scandinavian-style retreat, nestling proudly in the mountains.They were investigating the disappearance of Rachel Blossom, a psychiatric patient with severe mental health issues. Rachel had vanished and was now classed as a missing person.The lodge, in its idyllic setting, appeared to be her last known place of residence which, according to the website portrayal, was providing the final step towards independent living.How was it that she had completely slipped off the grid without a trace? Had her multiple personality disorder outwitted the medical profession into thinking she was of sound mind, was it just a series of blunders by the nursing team, or was there something more sinister going on?Follow Detective Sergeant Mike Brugge, Detective Sergeant Paul Osman and Detective Constable Mel Brugge, as they delve deep into the underworld of Keeper's Lodge.Keeper’s Lodge is available in multiple formats worldwide:Paperback: 268 pagesISBN-13: 978- 800942936Dimensions: 14.0 x 1.7 x 21.6 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B08X2VS6YCAmazon URL: http://getbook.at/KEEPERSPublished by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022About Tracy Martin-SummersBorn in Harrow Weald in 1964, Tracy Martin-Summers lived most of her early years in and around the Middlesex area. Tracy has always enjoyed writing but it has only been in the last few years that she started to take this more seriously and has now produced her first adult fiction crime novel. She settled in Bedfordshire with her second husband in 2014 and now writes whenever she gets a spare moment.Other Books in the Trilogy:Gordon SquarePublished by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020, Gordon Square is available in multiple formats worldwide:Paperback: 248 pagesISBN-13: 978-1800940130Dimensions: 14.0 x 1.6 x 21.6 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B08GYPR1FLAmazon URL: http://getbook.at/GSQArlington TerracePublished by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020, Gordon Square is available in multiple formats worldwide:Paperback: 274 pagesISBN-13: 978-1800941259Dimensions: 14.0 x 1.8 x 21.6 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B08X2VS6YCAmazon URL: http://getbook.at/ARLTAbout Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:Marketing & PromotionsMichael Terence PublishingTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002