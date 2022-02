Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The Nemesis Within" by S.A. Parker-Jeal

Oxford, United Kingdom, February 14, 2022 --( PR.com )-- About The Nemesis WithinA portrayal of OCD (Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder)…It creeps up behind you without you knowing, slowly chipping away at your reality. We all have a monster that follows us, with big sharp teeth and the ability to dictate our every move.Katie Simmons does not know they exist. She lives her life unaware of the monster growing within her, threatening to destroy the life she knows and trusts.As her sanity begins to wane the monster grows bigger and more powerful.Will it be able to drag Katie into its dark world of life-long confusion and doubt? Or will she be able to leave the monster's grasp and gain her freedom?The Nemesis Within is available in multiple formats worldwide:Paperback: 250 pagesISBN-13: 9781800942950 and9781800942950Dimensions: 14.0 x 0.9 x 21.6 cmAmazon URL: http://getbook.at/NEMESISAmazon Kindle eBook: B09RBDR181Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022About the AuthorS.A. Parker-Jeal is a woman of colour, who was born and raised in South London, UK.Besides writing, Sophie is an OCD campaigner who has actively contributed to the fight for people with OCD. Her efforts include founding Twitter OCD awareness group @theocdfight and being featured in major magazines and newspapers, Cosmopolitan and The Sun.Sophie has appeared on the British news channel, BBC News and featured in international interviews with OCD Australia.Sophie has authored The Nemesis Within and can be reached via twitter at @theocdfight.About Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:Marketing & PromotionsMichael Terence PublishingTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002