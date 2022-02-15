Elvis Comeback Special - Penticton, BC, Canada
Elvis is Back. The 2022 Festival will be held June 23-26 in Penticton, BC, Canada to celebrate the King of Rock and Roll. This international-level event is sanctioned by Elvis Presley Enterprise to choose a winner to compete in the Ultimate Elvis Festival in Memphis.
Penticton, Canada, February 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Board of Directors of the Penticton Elvis Festival Society is pleased to announce that Elvis is Back. The 2022 Festival will be held June 23-26 in Penticton, British Columbia, heart of the Okanagan Valley, to celebrate the life and music of the King of Rock and Roll.
This international-level event is sanctioned and licensed by Elvis Presley Enterprises. The Elvis Tribute Artist [ETA] who wins the professional division in Penticton, enters the Memphis “Ultimate Elvis Finals” in Graceland with the chance to become recognized as the #1 Elvis Tribute Artist in the world.
“Check-out our rockin’ new website at www.pentictonelvisfestival.ca,” invites Dave Martin, Board President. “It showcases our community and event via an updated and vibrant format that reflects the music and joy of our annual celebration. Our affiliation with the Elvis Presley Enterprises, enables us to attract and showcase 30 International-Level Elvis Tribute Artists in both the professional and non-professional categories. Festival go-ers can purchase advance tickets on-line to the (usually sold-out) Las Vegas Style Headliner Show and Competition Final performances. In 2022, we are proud to present our Headliners: American Dean Z - Ultimate Tribute Artist in Memphis 2013 and UK born Gordon Hendricks - Ultimate Winner 2017; with Special Guest Tribute Artist and comedian, Corny Rempel - 2017 Penticton Elvis Festival Champion.”
In 2022, the indoor performances have been relocated the South Okanagan Event Centre, a larger venue that will better accommodate the increasing number of attendees and provide space for any and all pandemic-related restrictions that may still apply at the end of June. The 4-day event also features pre and post parties, outdoor entertainment, preliminary competitions, and the Sunday Charity Gospel Show (benefitting Critteraid Animal Sanctuary) at Okanagan Lake Park. One and two-day park entrance wristbands are available at the gate.
A special thank you to our public sector and corporate sponsors for their ongoing support and enthusiasm.
Contact: pentictonelvissociety@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/PentictonElvisFestival/
Dave Martin, President Tel: #250-487-8781
About: The Penticton Elvis Festival Society is a not-for-profit organization whose main goal is to celebrate the life and music of the greatest entertainer ever known… Elvis Presley. The annual festival takes place in June of every year and attracts over 10,000 attendees. www.pentictonelvisfestival.ca. Created over 20 years ago, the organization is governed by a Board of Directors and hosts Canada’s largest and longest running Elvis Festival.
About: Penticton, British Columbia, Canada - a popular vacation destination located in the beautiful Okanagan Valley; renowned for its award-winning wines and bounty of fresh fruit and vegetables. It is located between two lakeside beach parks - Okanagan Lake at the north end of town and Skaha Lake on the south.
www.pentictonelvisfestival.ca
Box 172, 113 – 437 Martin Street, Penticton, BC V2A 1L5
