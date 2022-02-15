Scientology Super Bowl Ad Wants Everyone to Know That Winning Feeling
Los Angeles, CA, February 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Aired during the biggest competitive event in the US, Scientology’s new Super Bowl ad is a reminder that the most formidable obstacle standing between you and your goals probably isn’t a 330lb linebacker … it’s you.
Entitled “We Are Giants,” the ad is anchored in the theme, “You are a giant tied down with string, and at any moment you can rise,” and concludes with the statement, “The only question is how?” This is the tenth consecutive year Scientology has premiered a new ad in the Super Bowl.
With stunning cinematography set to an uplifting original song, written and produced by Scientology Media Productions, this year’s Scientology Super Bowl ad continues a tradition of creating intriguing and engaging messages. The 2022 ad directs viewers to Scientology.tv, the live-streaming site for Scientology Network.
See this year’s Super Bowl ad at Scientology.tv/rise.
The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists; showing the Church as a global organization; and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.
Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320 and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.
Entitled “We Are Giants,” the ad is anchored in the theme, “You are a giant tied down with string, and at any moment you can rise,” and concludes with the statement, “The only question is how?” This is the tenth consecutive year Scientology has premiered a new ad in the Super Bowl.
With stunning cinematography set to an uplifting original song, written and produced by Scientology Media Productions, this year’s Scientology Super Bowl ad continues a tradition of creating intriguing and engaging messages. The 2022 ad directs viewers to Scientology.tv, the live-streaming site for Scientology Network.
See this year’s Super Bowl ad at Scientology.tv/rise.
The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists; showing the Church as a global organization; and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.
Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320 and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.
Contact
Scientology NetworkContact
Erin Banks
323-210-1700
www.scientology.tv
Erin Banks
323-210-1700
www.scientology.tv
Categories