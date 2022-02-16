Powerstone Property Management’s Michelle Lopez Wins Manager of the Year Award. CAI/Coachella Valley Also Honors Victoria Falls as Community of the Year.
The 2020/2021 Gala Awards Ceremony That Recognizes Exemplary Work and Accomplishments Was Held January 28th.
Indian Wells, CA, February 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Powerstone Property Management Inc., a full-service Orange County, California based property management firm, announced today that Michelle Lopez, CMCA, ASM, CCAM, Director of Community Management heading Powerstone’s Coachella Valley office was named Manager of the Year by the CV Chapter of CAI (California Associations Institute). The award was presented at the Annual Gala Awards banquet held at the OMNI Hotel on January 28th. Powerstone CEO Rene’ Decker stated: “I am very gratified to see that Michelle is being recognized for all of her hard work and dedication. She is very well respected by all of the communities that she and her team serve throughout the Coachella Valley. When we opened up the office in CV, we were very fortunate to have Michelle on our team and she has made a definite positive impact with our clients and her colleagues.” Decker adds: “I am also quite pleased to have our client, Victoria Falls be named Community of the Year. It’s a real testament to their Board and their Board President Alfonso Carpenter who dedicate their time and energy in serving their fellow homeowners in one of the best communities in the Coachella Valley. It’s great recognition for all of their hard work.”
Powerstone recently announced that they have moved and expanded the Coachella Valley office to better serve their clients. Two new professionals were added to the team, bringing the total to seven. The office is located at 74770 Highway 111, Suite 103, Indian Wells, CA 92210. Powerstone’s Chief Client Officer, Kendrah Kay notes: “Our goal has always been to help our HOA clients and their communities prosper. Our strategy has been to provide the best possible professional property management service we can and having a team that lives and works in the areas we serve has proven to be a winning approach. I’m excited for Michelle and the entire CV team and want to extend my congratulations to Alfonso and the Victoria Falls HOA for being named Community of the Year. It’s a well-deserved honor.”
About Powerstone
Known for its exceptional service, Powerstone is a recognized leader and one of the largest property management firms based in California. Since 1993, Powerstone has served the common interest development industry with integrity, professionalism, and expertise, including three on-staff CPA’s and an in-house General Counsel and Learning Academy. From professional business planning, governance, and community management, to modern yet easy-to-use customized websites and on-line services, Powerstone provides homeowner associations complete and unparalleled service including customized Community Planning. Powerstone believes that every association deserves the chance to attain its vision for its property and that’s why we created the best combination of people and technology to not only better serve, but also to better achieve. Powerstone has been named Best Places to Work in Orange County by the OCBJ for the fifth consecutive year (2017-2021). Powerstone proudly supports the Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation (PCRF). For more information, go to www.Powerstonepm.com.
