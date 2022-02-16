Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Way We Were" by V S Mani
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Way We Were," written by V S Mani.
Oxford, United Kingdom, February 16, 2022
This novel, Way We Were, deals with the way people lived in London in the 50s to 70s. It catalogues, the experiences, where the hero, “James,” and his adopted parents, lived with the group of families who conformed to the thinking and behaviour of the swinging 60s. Apart from youngsters, many parents also mis-behaved to match the permissive society. James specialised in the skill of stock market trading. He met the heroine, Rose, a descendent of the Royal family, married her, and James with the help of Amma, Rose’s mother, helped all the adults and youngsters in the group. His tolerant and helpful attitude towards adopted and LGBT children to remain independent and protected them from verbal abuses of the society prevails.
Way We Were is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 182 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800942882 and 9781800942905
Dimensions: 12.9 x 1.8 x 19.8 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B09RBBVQ8B
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/WWW
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
About the Author
V S Mani has had varied experiences from the engineering industry to import and export. He has delved into the world of insurance and teaching and accumulated years of senior management experience in the UK, India, and the USA. He has also worked as a Practice Manager in GP surgeries.
After retirement, V S Mani worked for his wife's company as a company secretary, accountant, and odd jobs person.
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
