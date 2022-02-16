Portugal Living Magazine Celebrates First Anniversary
Portugal's only English language, full spectrum, cost-free magazine celebrates its first year of publishing.
Alcains, Portugal, February 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- With its Spring 2022 issue, Portugal Living Magazine – the full spectrum, English language digital magazine distributed at no cost to subscribers throughout Portugal, the USA, UK, and dozens of other countries -- celebrates a full year of publishing.
Portugal Living Magazine is targeted to Portugal-lovers everywhere – tourists, travelers, residents, newcomers, and those planning to stay in Portugal – before, during, and after their move.
Layering a variety of engaging features, integrated departments, continuing columns, commentary, photos, and original artwork, Portugal Living Magazine presents a wide variety of stories about people and places, invaluable information, and answers to questions about living as part of a national community in Portugal.
The magazine collaborates and shares content from numerous tourist-related organizations online in Portugal: Turismo Centro de Portugal, Aldeas Históricas de Portugal, Turismo do Centro, Portugal Visitor, Beira Baixa: Terras de Excelência, Agenda Cultural de Lisboa, Turismo do Algarve, the Porto Convention & Visitor Bureau, and Portuguese National Tourist Office, among others.
“With the steady increase of Americans and other English-speakers in Portugal, it became evident — while living in the country’s interior — that news and commentary was focused on one region (the Algarve) with mentions Lisbon and Porto... and presumes that all English-speakers here are British,” says Publisher and Creative Director Bruce Joffe.
“Something more than fragmented Facebook groups and online expat forums was needed to cover stories of interest throughout all areas of Portugal to people residing here or in the process of relocating to Portugal... from the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, Ireland, Belgium, South Africa, and other English language countries. That’s why we created Portugal Living Magazine.”
The magazine already has more than 5,000 subscribers, along with a YouTube channel and social media accounts. Upcoming plans include publishing special issues on single topics and organizing group trips to various places of interest in Portugal.
To read the current issue of Portugal Living Magazine online and subscribe to future issues without charge, please visit its website: https://portugallivingmagazine.com/our-current-issue.
Bruce Joffe
+351 969042592
portugallivingmagazine.com
Bruce Joffe
+351 969042592
portugallivingmagazine.com
Current (Spring) Issue of Portugal Living Magazine
Promoting a community orientation for expats and immigrants, the magazine layers lively and engaging features, integral departments, personalized columns, commentary, photos, and original artwork.
