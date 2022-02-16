We Insure Things Acquires Mirage Insurance
Las Vegas, NV, February 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- We Insure Things, a digital insurance solutions company, has announced that they have acquired Mirage Insurance. This acquisition will allow We Insure Things to expand their customer base and provide even more innovative and customer-focused digital insurance products. With the ever-growing digital landscape, this acquisition will help We Insure Things stay ahead of the curve and provide best-in-class digital insurance solutions to their customers. "The acquisition of Mirage Insurance is an important step in our growth strategy," said Logan Wease, Director of We Insure Things. "We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible experience and this acquisition will allow us to do just that." Details about the acquisition were not disclosed.
For more information, please contact
Leslie Milton
Leslie@weinsurethings.com
702-899-1988
We Insure Things is a leading provider of digital insurance solutions, helping businesses and individuals secure the coverage they need online. In today's rapidly changing world, it is more important than ever to have a partner you can trust when it comes to your insurance needs.
Source: We Insure Things
