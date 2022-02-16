ABIS Consulting Signs Lease Renewal at Boxer Property
Boxer Property is pleased to announce the lease renewal with ABIS Consulting for 8,659 square feet at 1415 North Loop West. Boxer Property’s Senior Broker, Trey Miller, negotiated the renewal with Russell Schulte, President and CEO of ABIS Inc.
Houston, TX, February 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- President and CEO of ABIS Inc., Russell Schulte commented “Since 2013 we’ve had the pleasure of being a customer with Boxer Property. The outstanding level of customer service from Boxer’s management and maintenance team allows us to focus on our company’s continuous growth.” For over 20 years ABIS, Inc. provides business strategies and enterprise software firm automation tools to drive process improvement across organizations.
415 N Loop W is a professional office environment with a recently renovated lobby and ample garage and surface parking. The dynamic property offers affordable office space. Customers will enjoy access to on-site property maintenance and management, security cameras and video surveillance, and an on-site deli. Conveniently located on the North Loop, just off of Loop 610 and Hwy 290, close to Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and easy access to The Heights.
About Boxer Property
Boxer Property is celebrating over 30 years as an innovative commercial real estate investment and management company. Boxer Property Management Corporation is a privately held firm based in Houston that manages, leases, and administers retail, medical, hospitality and office properties with over 15 million square feet across more than 140 locations, nationwide. For more information, visit BoxerProperty.com.
