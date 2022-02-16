Newfront Executive Risk Solutions Practice Growing with Two Key Additions
Newfront, a tech-enabled, full-service brokerage based in San Francisco, CA, has welcomed two key team members to its growing dedicated Financial Institutions & Fintech group within the Executive Risk Solutions (ERS) Practice. Patrick McChrystal is Senior Vice President and Team Leader and Sasha Specht is the newest Account Executive.
“We are thrilled to add to our already strong and successful Financial Institutions & Fintech team with Patrick and Sasha. Our group will now be eight people strong focused solely on this important industry vertical that requires a high level of specialization,” said Deirdre Finn, Executive Vice President of the ERS Practice at Newfront. “Patrick and Sasha each bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise that will allow us to provide even better service to our financial institution & fintech clients.”
With more than 25 years of experience in Executive Liability, Patrick joins Newfront from Lockton Companies, where he was Senior Vice President for nearly nine years. He previously held leadership roles at Axis Insurance Company, Travelers, and Aon.
“I’m looking forward to continuing my career with Newfront,” said Patrick, who is based in Chicago and will provide service to clients across the country. “The ERS group and Financial Institutions & FinTech team already have an excellent reputation in the industry and I’m excited to help build it further.”
Sasha specializes in insurance solutions within the venture capital & private equity sectors, with almost a decade spent as a trusted partner to financial advisors and companies. Prior to Newfront, Sasha was at Ash Brokerage and also spent time at HUB International as Vice President of Sales, and Costello & Sons Insurance Brokers focusing on commercial lines insurance.
“My passion is providing financial security for those who need it most,” Sasha said. “Newfront, and the Financial Institutions & FinTech Team within ERS, is the perfect fit for me to continue making an impact.” Sasha, who is located in Southern California, will also provide service to clients countrywide.
“We continue to seek ways to enhance the deep expertise on our team,” said John McCall, the Financial Institutions & Fintech Leader at Newfront. “With the addition of Pat and Sasha, we will be able to support more clients with a continued focus on increased sector/sub-sector and product specialization within the financial institutions & fintech space.
About Newfront
Newfront is transforming the delivery of risk management, employee experience, insurance, and retirement solutions by building the modern insurance platform. Transparent data delivered real-time translates into a lower total cost of risk and greater insights. Newfront makes insurance work for you.
Headquartered in San Francisco, Newfront has offices throughout California, Washington, Illinois, and New York and is home to more than 750 employees who serve clients across the United States and globally. Learn more about building the Modern Insurance Experience here.
