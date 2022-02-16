Paxem Low Country LLC Begins Services in Georgia and South Carolina
Paxem Low Country LLC provides estate sales and estate consultations to families needing to liquidate their home in the Savannah, GA and Hilton Head, SC areas.
Savannah, GA, February 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Paxem Low Country LLC has opened in Savannah, Georgia to provide professional, local estate sales, cleanouts, and estate consultations to families living in the Low Country. The company believes there is a need for assistance with liquidating the contents of homes for people who are moving, the estate of the deceased, as well as those who want to downsize.
"We have been offering these services for years. Gayle Nudelman and I have helped hundreds of families find worth in their possessions that would otherwise be donated or be sent to the landfill. We are advocates of recycle, reuse, repurpose," said Jennifer Prell, co-owner.
Paxem Low Country is founded by Jennifer Prell and Gayle Nudelman, who have over 30 years of combined experience helping families through the liquidation process. Their services include professional photography, sorting, researching, pricing, advertising, marketing, and the sale of the contents of the home. Families needing help, advice, and fair market valuations for their personal effects should reach out to Paxem Low Country at 847-542-2959 or PaxemLowCountry@Paxem.com.
Jennifer Prell
847-651-0919
https://www.paxem.com/estate-sales
