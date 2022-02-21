Sarah Kellysen Set to Collaborate with Mike Barkhoff on New Film "Knock"
Set to release in November 2022 is a new horror film from Live Free, directed by Jarrod Van Hauen, starring Mike Barkhoff and Sarah Kellysen.
Waterloo, IA, February 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Following 2021's feature film release for "Death, My Darling", the debut feature film from Jarrod Van Hauen, and "Doppelgang," Mike Barkhoff's third feature film, 2022 is set to see one of the two filmmakers back in action.
Jarrod Van Hauen's second feature film "Knock" is set to release in November 2022. Written by Mike Barkhoff, it will see him star as the primary character, a mentally spun maniac who is unaware of the abductee he has in his basement.
Longtime ARTic cast member for network Drakoloid, now focused on her fourth studio album, Sarah Kellysen will be playing the abductee. This marks the first massive collaboration between her and Barkhoff after they met during an episode of The Live Free Podcast in January. The horror film featuring Kellysen in the second primary role will release roughly within the timespan of her fourth studio album.
Stay tuned for more info.
