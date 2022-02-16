Block Armour Announces Strategic Partnership with Network Science to Enter UK, Europe Markets
Block Armour, a Singapore and Mumbai based cybersecurity solutions provider, today announced a joint initiative with Network Science, a Global Deep Tech Market Accelerator. The collaboration between the two companies has resulted in the establishment of Block Armour UK, expanding its reach in the UK and Europe.
Singapore, Singapore, February 16, 2022
Block Armour offers next-generation Zero Trust cybersecurity across the entire enterprise and distributed ecosystem, using blockchain technology to secure critical infrastructure, cloud and IoT environments. This partnership will allow businesses in the UK and Europe to experience advanced Zero Trust based cybersecurity, powered by SDP and blockchain, which can counter growing security threats in the digital world in bold new ways in present day and in the future.
Abhijit Dhongade, Co-founder and CTO at Block Armour notes, “NetworkScience’s philosophy of partnership in deep tech innovation is what excited us and this collaboration will take Block Armour’s next-generation Zero-Trust cyber security solutions to key markets in the UK and Europe. Together we aim to help the customers resolve their cybersecurity challenges in novel and innovative ways. The timing is perfect as Block Armour's offerings align with the UK government's National Cyber Strategy for 2022, which is looking to strengthen the existing cyber ecosystem across the nation.”
Network Science’s presence across Europe, UK and North America will enable Block Armour UK to tap into new markets after successfully establishing a presence across the APAC and Middle East regions. Network Science will serve as the deep tech innovation partner, offering Block Armour’s gamut of enterprise cybersecurity solutions to customers who are looking to leverage the power of deep tech for improved efficiencies.
Sandeep Hardikar, Co-founder and CEO at Network Science notes, “To support EU’s announcement to consider cyber attacks as a national security issue, Block Armour UK is formed. This joint venture between Network Science and Block Armour will provide a credible option to implement a Zero Trust Architecture and secure user and device access using Blockchain. This unique and pioneering Deep Tech solution is a must have for all for EU enterprises.”
About Block Armour
Block Armour is a Singapore and Mumbai-based cybersecurity venture focused on harnessing modern approaches and emerging technologies to counter Cybersecurity challenges in bold new ways. Its integrated security platform – powered by Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) architecture and Blockchain technology – delivers Zero Trust Cybersecurity for Enterprise systems, Cloud, and IoT. Accelerated by Airbus, Block Armour was featured among the Top 25 cybersecurity innovations worldwide by Accenture. For more information, please visit https://blockarmour.com.
About Network Science: co-creating DeepTech Innovation with Global Enterprises
Network Science is proud to collaborate with businesses on their journey toward meaningful change, championing and driving innovation. This is achieved by harnessing the power of various Deep Technologies, including AI, ML, Blockchain, AR, IoT & Robotics in domains like FinTech, Industry 4.0, SalesTech, Cyber Security & Cloud, allowing them to help enterprises become more efficient, effective, and reliable. For more information, please visit https://www.networkscience.ai/.
Categories