Loveforce International Releases New Music by Ami Cannon and the Loveforce Collective
On Friday, February 18th, Loveforce International will release two new music digital singles and host a book giveaway in their honor.
Santa Clarita, CA, February 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, February 18th, Loveforce International will release new digital music singles by Ami Cannon and The Loveforce Collective. This week’s releases are a continuation of Loveforce International’s Love Song February in which all new digital music releases in February are love songs. Loveforce International will also giveaway a book in honor of the two new digital music singles.
Ami Cannon’s new digital music single is entitled “I’ll Share my Dreams With You.” The song is melodic and is in the Pop music genre. The lyric is about an aspect of love, which is feeling close enough to someone to share your dreams with them. This can apply to physical, mental and spiritual love.
The new digital music single by The Loveforce Collective is about yearning love. Musically, it is light and flowing with bass and rhythm guitars, and drums but is dominated by a Hammond organ. Lyrically, it tells the story of a man who desires to be a particular woman’s lover. He Professes his love and tells her all of the wonderful things he will do for her if she accepts him in that role.
The book being given away is both the English and Spanish e-book versions of Inspiration for All 2 by authors Mark Wilkins and The Prophet of Life. The book contains selected inspirational writings by both authors. It seeks to entertain and stimulate the reader’s mind by presenting alternative ways of looking at life situations.
“The songs being offered this week are both very lighthearted as is the book,” said Loveforce International CEO, Mark Thomas.
Both the English and Spanish versions of the e-book will be given away worldwide, on Amazon exclusively, on Friday, February 18th only. The two new digital music singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
