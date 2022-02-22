Cisdem DVD Burner 6.5.1 Adds a File Detection Function and Improves Audio Import Performance
Cisdem DVD Burner for Mac has been updated to version 6.5.1 to fix some bugs and bring a better experience to users.
Chicago, IL, February 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Cisdem DVD Burner for Mac has released its new version 6.5.1 recently, which adds a prompt of detecting those files that are deleted or moved, optimizes the video pixel ratio editing function, solves the issue of no sound after seeking for some MPEG videos, and makes the audio sync with the corresponding video after burning for some MPEG files.
“Cisdem DVD Burner 6.5.1 is born to bring a more user-friendly version to our customers,” said Edward Riley, the project manager of Cisdem. “This update solves the bugs that often disturb our costumers when they burn some MPEG videos. In addition, it adds a prompt to warn users that the file is deleted. We sincerely welcome our users to use the free update version 6.5.1 to get a better experience.”
What’s New in Version 6.5.1?
Fix the issue of no sound
Cisdem DVD Burner 6.5.1 greatly improves the audio import function. It solves the problem that some MPEG videos don’t have sound after seeking.
Make the audio sync with video after burning for some MPEG videos
Besides solving the issue of no sound for some MPEG videos, it also fixes the issue that the audio and video are out of sync after burning some MPEG videos, which allows users to enjoy the synchronized audio and video MPEG files after burning.
Detect the file’s condition
Cisdem DVD Burner 6.5.1 adds a function to detect files. If the file is removed, a prompt will pop up. And if users open a file after moving it, a prompt will also pop up.
Optimize the video pixel ratio editing issue
Cisdem DVD Burner offers 2 common aspect ratios: 16:9 for widescreen and 4:3 for fullscreen. This update features to solve the issue of editing the video pixel ratio for some users who cannot edit.
Main Features:
1. Burn DVD from any video formats
2. Offer many editing tools for users to beautify the uploaded video
3. Support to add subtitles, add watermark and create chapter for recording
4. Allow to choose a preferred DVD menus or make a desired DVD menu through editing the background color or images, buttons, text, etc.
5. Preview how the DVD will be played on the DVD player after being burned
6. Burn videos to disc, DVD folder, and ISO
7. Easy to use with 3 simple steps
Price and Availability
Cisdem DVD Burner V6.5.1 is available for download and purchase from https://www.cisdem.com/dvd-burner-mac.html. One can buy a lifetime license for 1 Mac at $49.99 with lifetime free upgrades. Download the free trial here: https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-dvdburner.dmg.
About Cisdem
Cisdem is a software company focusing on multimedia including DVD Burner, utility, PDF and iPhone programs. The company is committed to building efficient Mac software that makes life easier and processes simpler. For more details and information, please visit https://www.cisdem.com/.
