Sardina Systems Joins the SDIA Community
Sardina Systems, a leading European developer and vendor of cloud management enterprise software, has become an official member of the Sustainable Digital Infrastructure Alliance (SDIA). The partnership aims to unite forces in implementing digital economy principles and help enterprises build and manage their cloud infrastructure in an efficient and environment-friendly manner.
London, United Kingdom, February 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The vital role in successfully operating a modern data center is played by software products that help not only monitor the workload and predict possible problems but also improve the energy efficiency and increase OpEx and CapEx savings.
Sardina Systems provides an efficient and super-scalable cloud automation technology, FishOS, enabling organizations to rapidly experience the value of OpenStack and Kubernetes clouds. Among FishOS customers are hosting companies, data centers, enterprises from Telco, Healthcare, Research & Science, Finance.
Along with the value of open-source clouds managed by FishOS software, the customers can also best maximize the utility of their resources. Sardina’s award-winning solution is designed to manage and save resources optimally; it is proven by a large number of successful cloud deployments. Its AI-powered decision engines enable unmatched 10x-reduction in TCO, reducing energy OpEx and hardware and facilities’ CapEx. For instance, FishOS can quickly reach a three times rise of the server utilization rate, which leads to 67% of the energy OpEx reduction.
Unboundedly, Sardina’s FishOS helps enterprises manage their OpenStack and Kubernetes environments easily, flexibly, and efficiently, halving their carbon footprint along the way.
Established in 2019, SDIA is a nonproﬁt network of more than 65 organizations to catalyze the transition to sustainable digital infrastructure. It aligns all actors of the digital ecosystem – from energy supply and data centers to fiber-optic networks and software – on the mission of fostering a sustainable digital economy and realizing its Roadmap to Sustainable Digital Infrastructure by 2030.
Daan Terpstra, SDIA Executive Chairman, welcomes Sardina Systems to the Alliance. “It is a pleasure to welcome Sardina Systems in the Alliance. As our Steering Groups on assessing the Digital Carbon Footprint gain momentum, it is crucial to have a player such as Sardina Systems, focusing on cloud management enterprise software, to create insight and optimize the carbon footprint of cloud operators. We are looking forward to jointly making the digital infrastructure more sustainable,” Terpstra pointed out.
As a new SDIA member, Sardina Systems believes that a combination of green data centers and energy-saving software is an excellent solution for sustainable digital infrastructure. The company remains cognizant that all industry players should unite their efforts to find solutions and reach global goals that are sustainable for our planet.
Kenneth Tan, CEO of Sardina Systems, highlights the importance of becoming an SDIA member for Sardina Systems: “We are delighted to join the SDIA, a community of companies that not only declare their sustainability goals but actively participate in turning the global digital transformation into the environmentally-safe process. Our brainchild FishOS plays its role by helping data centers become ‘greener’ with smart AI-based software and optimize hardware usage by increasing its utilization rate. Our position is to be ready and open for further collaboration and green initiatives support.”
About Sardina Systems
Sardina Systems is a leading European operation management software developer and vendor headquartered in the UK and local presence in Germany, Luxembourg, Ukraine, and Russia. FishOS, the brainchild of Sardina Systems, is a private cloud management software platform enabling enterprises to rapidly experience the value of scalable, agile, and flexible OpenStack and Kubernetes clouds while maximizing the utility of their resources with zero-downtime operations.
Sardina Systems delivers a full suite of operations management tools and professional services and support that allows its customers to overcome the challenges of large-scale data center operations.
Since 2014, Sardina Systems has significantly expanded its business geography due to the extensive development of the channel partner network. In 2015, FishOS won the IDC HPC Innovation Award. In 2017, Sardina Systems was announced as the best Open Data Center Project and won a DCD Award with FishOS.
To learn more www.sardinasystems.com.
About SDIA
Established in 2019 and co-based in Germany and the Netherlands, the Sustainable Digital Infrastructure Alliance e.V. (SDIA) is a nonprofit network of more than 65 members and partners working to catalyze the transition to a sustainable digital economy. The SDIA brings together stakeholders from across industries and fields, both public and private, to realize its Roadmap to Sustainable Digital Infrastructure by 2030. It is meant to offer a holistic, systems-thinking approach to solving the challenges facing ICT sustainability, ranging from energy supply and data centers to fiber-optic networks and software.
