Nevron Software Announces the Official Release of Nevron Vision for SSRS 2022.1
Wilmington, DE, February 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- With the growing demand for correctly presented and detailed data, Nevron Software feels it is necessary to continue improving its products that complement the SSRS report engine. The new version comes with support for Power BI Report Server Support in addition to all SSRS Report Server versions. The company has also added enhancements to Nevron Chart for SSRS that further solidify its position as the premium charting engine for SSRS.
Following is a summary of the new features introduced by the 2022.1 release:
Support for PBIRS (Power BI Report Server)
The SSRS Vision installer can detect and register the CRI items in PBIRS (Power BI Report Server). This allows you to complement PBIRS with the powerful data visualization components in SSRS Vision.
Improved Installation
The SSRS Vision installer has been improved to better report common installation problems. Several problems related to the distribution and toolbox integration with VS2019 have been fixed.
Enhancements to Nevron Chart for SSRS
Nevron Chart for SSRS has been enhanced with the following features:
· Added axis settings for controlling the tick density on categorical scales. The categorical axes now support Min Distance, Max Count, and Custom Step tick settings.
· Ability to exclude series from the scale range calculation. The Include in X Axis Range and Inlcude In Y Axis Range settings in value groupings allow you to exclude the generated series from the X / Y axis range calculation.
· Added data label Fit Mode and Max Width properties to data labels settings. This allows you to specify the max width of the generated labels.
· Added Minor Tick Count property to angular scales used in Polar charts.
· Added controllable label Separator setting for values, categories, and series groupings.
· Added Tag setting to all values groupings. This feature allows you to attach arbitrary information to the chart series generated by the data grouping, which can later be used in custom code.
· Added New regression types - power, logarithmic and exponential regressions are now implemented.
· Added support for per data point and per data label expressions for all charting types.
· Performance optimizations in the heat map labeling and triangulation algorithms.
Other Improvements
· Fixed all reported problems in the CRI items in the suite.
Following is a summary of the new features introduced by the 2022.1 release:
Support for PBIRS (Power BI Report Server)
The SSRS Vision installer can detect and register the CRI items in PBIRS (Power BI Report Server). This allows you to complement PBIRS with the powerful data visualization components in SSRS Vision.
Improved Installation
The SSRS Vision installer has been improved to better report common installation problems. Several problems related to the distribution and toolbox integration with VS2019 have been fixed.
Enhancements to Nevron Chart for SSRS
Nevron Chart for SSRS has been enhanced with the following features:
· Added axis settings for controlling the tick density on categorical scales. The categorical axes now support Min Distance, Max Count, and Custom Step tick settings.
· Ability to exclude series from the scale range calculation. The Include in X Axis Range and Inlcude In Y Axis Range settings in value groupings allow you to exclude the generated series from the X / Y axis range calculation.
· Added data label Fit Mode and Max Width properties to data labels settings. This allows you to specify the max width of the generated labels.
· Added Minor Tick Count property to angular scales used in Polar charts.
· Added controllable label Separator setting for values, categories, and series groupings.
· Added Tag setting to all values groupings. This feature allows you to attach arbitrary information to the chart series generated by the data grouping, which can later be used in custom code.
· Added New regression types - power, logarithmic and exponential regressions are now implemented.
· Added support for per data point and per data label expressions for all charting types.
· Performance optimizations in the heat map labeling and triangulation algorithms.
Other Improvements
· Fixed all reported problems in the CRI items in the suite.
Contact
Nevron SoftwareContact
Pamela Mladenova
1-855-370-5511
www.nevron.com
Pamela Mladenova
1-855-370-5511
www.nevron.com
Categories