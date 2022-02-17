Santa Barbara-Based Investment Advisor Named Best Financial Advisor, Montecito Capital Management
Montecito Capital Management, and it founder Kipley Lytel, Ranked Top 22 Financial Advisors out of 903 RIA firms for 2022. Marking the 6th yearly consecutive selection in a row, Expertise’s Ranking lists Montecito Capital Management as “Best Financial Advisor in Los Angeles” for 2022.
Santa Barbara, CA, February 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- “We are delighted to be honored for being named Top 22 RIAs for the 6th consecutive year,” remarked Kipley Lytel about his Santa Barbara-based advisory firm, with regional offices in the Los Angeles market.
Expertise scored financial advisors on more than 25 variables across five categories and analyzed the results to give you a hand-picked list of the best financial advisors in Los Angeles, CA. Expertise grades each business across the following selection criteria:
Reputation: A history of satisfied customers giving excellent recommendations
Credibility: Established in their industry with licensing, accreditations, and awards
Experience: Masters of their craft, based on years of practical experience and education
Engagement: Approachable and responsive to clients and available for new business
Professionalism: Dedicated to providing consistently quality work and impeccable customer service
According to Kipley J. Lytel, CFA “We are particularly honored given this vetted list is by the team who measures excellence across five categories with a broad scope and rigorous selection process.”
Background Information for Kipley Lytel & Montecito Capital Management:
Montecito Capital Management Group has been advising clients with personalized wealth management services since 2004 and the firm's founder, Kipley J. Lytel, CFA, has been an investment leader and contributing author on financial topics for over two decades. They are a Registered Investment Advisory ("RIA") firm offering conflict-free counsel to individuals and families during the accumulation of asset phase, or in retirement.
They are honored by the many accolades received, including Forbes Magazine the Top 10 Most Dependable Wealth Managers in Southern California and a coveted "Five Star" advisory ranking by Paladin Registry, reserved for the nation's elite ranked advisors based on an extensive advisor screening evaluation of credentials, ethics, business practices and quality of services. For the 2017-2020 period, Montecito Capital Management has also been recognized by Expertise in the Top 20 Financial Advisors out of 897 advisory peer firms after a rigorous examination of 25 variables across five categories: Reputation, Credibility, Experience, Availability and Professionalism. Moreover, Wealth & Money Management Award was once again bestowed upon Montecito Capital Management for 2019 with the Wealth Management Firm of the Year award for Southern California.
For more information, Contact Montecito Capital Management (805) 965-7955.
Contact
Paul Turner
(800) 943-2295
http://www.mcapitalmgt.com
