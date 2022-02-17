Santa Barbara-Based Investment Advisor Named Best Financial Advisor, Montecito Capital Management

Montecito Capital Management, and it founder Kipley Lytel, Ranked Top 22 Financial Advisors out of 903 RIA firms for 2022. Marking the 6th yearly consecutive selection in a row, Expertise’s Ranking lists Montecito Capital Management as “Best Financial Advisor in Los Angeles” for 2022.