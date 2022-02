Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "The Serenity," by Ben Reed

Oxford, United Kingdom, February 17, 2022 --( PR.com )-- About "The Serenity"Tony Harrington is an esteemed, seasoned mental health nurse. He cares for the most vulnerable and mentally ill patients on a psychiatric intensive care unit, and he's given himself a week to live before killing himself.During what may be his last week alive, Tony is designated as the named nurse for Kayleigh O'Connor; a suicidal patient detained under the Mental Health Act.Both marred by past tragedies, and both sharing an inability to find meaning, a connection develops between them. A connection which grows into an affection. An affection which leads to shattering, irrevocable consequences.This work is available worldwide via Amazon:Paperback (194 pages)Dimensions 14.0 x 1.2 x 21.6 cmISBN-13 978-1800942929Kindle eBook ASIN B09RTN1Y2BAmazon URL: http://getbook.at/THESERENITYPublished by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022About the AuthorBen Reed has attended Sheffield Hallam University and also later The University of Manchester.He currently lives in Yorkshire with his partner. The Serenity is his first novel.About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:Michael Terence PublishingMarketing & PromotionsTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002