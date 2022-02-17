Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "The Game," by Sarah Rogers
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "The Game," a new novel by Sarah Rogers.
Oxford, United Kingdom, February 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- About The Game
Once bullied and broken. The laughingstock of high school. Kate is no longer haunted by the years of abuse she suffered at the hands of her best friend turned tormenter. Now happy and content, she’s the confident and professional manager of an employment-based charity, offering second chances.
But does everyone deserve a second chance? When the door to the office opens and in walks her new employee, it feels like someone must be playing a cruel trick. Twelve years of peace come screeching to a halt when her cold and calculating enemy returns. But where has Kyle been for the last twelve years? More importantly, why does he need help from an employment charity?
The truth will finally be uncovered when the pair find themselves trapped within a game from their childhood. Forced to survive together, it’s only a matter of time before they’ll each learn what the other is capable of.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon:
Paperback (570 pages)
Dimensions 15.2 x 3.6 x 22.9 cm
ISBN-13 978-1800942981
Kindle eBook ASIN B09SDHFWVP
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/THEGAME
Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
About the Author
Sarah Rogers lives in Manchester with her car-fanatic husband and two energetic daughters.
The youngest of four siblings, she grew up in a close-knit family that shared a love of music, computer games, and Saturday night television.
Sarah began writing when the desire to share her stories became an all-consuming need, and the words to do so finally became clear.
“Anyone who really knows me will be well aware of my fantastically outrageous and vivid dreams, which I love to share. To me, they are more than just dreams. They give me a pathway into my imagination and creativity.
"This story began when I started dreaming of the shape of an Octagon, and over time, that shape became a room. Then there were two people trapped within the room, and just like that, I had a story which grew to the point where I simply had to write it down.” – Sarah Rogers
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Categories